North's Kim expresses desire to strengthen ties with Serbia in letter to president

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 09:53
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un applauds during a ceremony at the defense ministry in Pyongyang on Feb. 8, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to Serbia's president, expressing hope to advance bilateral relations, the North's Foreign Ministry said.
 
The letter, addressed to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, was sent on the country's Statehood Day, which commemorates the outbreak of the first Serbian uprising in 1804 against Ottoman rule, according to the ministry's website.
 

“I hope bilateral relations will develop in a way that meets the interests of the peoples of the two countries,” Kim said in the letter, also extending congratulations to the president and the Serbian people.
  
 

Yonhap
Yonhap

