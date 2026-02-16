 Bronze medalist snowboarder Yu Seung-eun qualifies for slopestyle final
Bronze medalist snowboarder Yu Seung-eun qualifies for slopestyle final

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 09:50
Yu Seung-eun of Korea competes in the qualification run for the women's slopestyle snowboard event at the Winter Olympics at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, on Feb. 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

Snowboarder Yu Seung-eun will vie for her second medal of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics this week after qualifying for the women's slopestyle final on Sunday.
 
Yu scored 76.80 points to finish third in the qualification at Livigno Snow Park. The top 12 boarders progressed to the final, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
 

The athletes each performed two runs, and the better score of the two became their final score.
 
Yu won a surprise bronze medal in the women's big air on Feb. 9.
 
In the slopestyle, boarders perform a series of tricks while coming down a course featuring obstacles such as rails and jumps. They are evaluated on originality, amplitude and quality of their moves.
 
Judges hand out “section” scores for technical tricks and “composition” scores for the overall flow of the performance.
 
The qualification scores do not carry over to the final.
 
No Korean snowboarder has won multiple medals at a single Winter Olympics. 

Yonhap
