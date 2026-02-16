Lee's remark about scrapping commuter buses to innovation cities sparks backlash among workers
Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 12:48
President Lee Jae Myung's offhand remark about scrapping commuter buses to so-called innovation cities — regional hubs intended to stimulate economic development outside of major urban areas — has ignited backlash among workers.
At his New Year’s press conference, the president said, “There is no real benefit to relocating public institutions if we provide workers with chartered buses to and from Seoul,” arguing that the practice undermines efforts to decentralize the country.
Within days, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport issued guidance for public institutions on how to phase out commuter buses that ferry workers living in the Seoul metropolitan area to their offices.
However, the proposed shift has exposed long-simmering tensions between public employees and local businesses across the country's 10 innovation cities, which launched in 2003 under a national project to promote balanced regional development.
While one restaurant owner in Gangwon Innovation City expressed hope that the end of commuter buses would finally convince workers and their families to relocate to his locale, a junior official at a public institution was decidedly less enthusiastic. “It will turn commutes into a living hell for workers,” they said.
Some public institution employees have told the JoongAng Ilbo that they plan to quit their jobs if commuter buses cease to exist.
Approximately 149 public institutions moved out of Seoul during the first round of relocations in 2019. But 47 of them still operate commuter buses, spending roughly 22 billion won ($16 million) annually to transport workers based not only in the capital but also in other major cities. The National Health Insurance Service, based in Wonju, Gangwon, runs roughly 1,460 trips per year and spent 1.27 billion won alone on commuter buses in 2024.
Supporters of abolishing the buses argue that taxpayer-funded institutions should not subsidize long-distance commutes. Critics counter that the government forced institutions to move to innovation cities before building adequate local living conditions.
Just 50.5 percent of workers moved to Chungbuk Innovation City in North Chungcheong, where 10 of 11 public institutions operate commuter buses — the lowest worker relocation rate among the 10 innovation cities. The city lies only 110 kilometers (68.35 miles) from Seoul, which makes commuting relatively feasible.
Similar patterns appear elsewhere. In Gyeongbuk Innovation City in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang, only 51.3 percent of employees have relocated with their families. An assistant manager who commutes from Busan said, “There just isn’t much here,” referring to the lack of large hospitals and high schools.
On Friday afternoons, the cities typically empty out as workers head home to larger urban areas. In Gangwon Innovation City in Wonju, buses line up outside of public institutions as early as 5 p.m. to carry employees back to Seoul.
For shop owners, the exodus on weekends has been disheartening. “They said the buses would run for just two years,” said Kim Mi-young, who has operated a noodle shop near Gangwon Innovation City for a decade. “How can business survive if everyone leaves for the weekend?” He noted that many restaurants and cafes close by midafternoon, rendering the area a ghost town.
Some merchants have petitioned authorities to abolish the buses, hoping for a rise in foot traffic. Even local bus terminal operators expect that passenger numbers could rise by 20 to 30 percent.
President Lee has also suggested scrapping in-house cafeterias at public institutions and instead provide meal allowances so employees spend money locally.
However, urban planning experts warn that such solutions may merely shift hardship elsewhere, as institutional cafeterias often employ local workers and source regional produce.
They also caution that forcing employees to relocate may raise commuting costs and strain high-speed rail capacity, potentially discouraging consumer spending in the innovation cities rather than stimulating it.
Some employees have explored private charter arrangements to compensate for the shortfall of publicly funded transport options.
Experts believe Lee’s criticism of commuter buses is part of a larger effort by his administration to curb Seoul’s dominance, stabilize property markets and promote youth employment in the regions.
The government plans to finalize targets for a second round of public institution relocations this year, eyeing a goal to move selected agencies in 2027.
But evaluations of the existing innovation cities have been sobering.
In a recent assessment based on cooperation and vitality, only one city earned a B grade; the rest scored C or below.
“Innovation cities have become isolated islands,” said Jang Jae-young of the innovation city policy institute. “We can’t repeat the approach of moving institutions first and hoping everything else follows.”
