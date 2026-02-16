 Over 100,000 customs violations by foreigners reported over past 5 years: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Over 100,000 customs violations by foreigners reported over past 5 years: Data

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 10:05
A terminal crowded with passengers at Incheon International Airport is seen in this undated file photo. [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

Over 100,000 foreign travelers were caught violating customs regulations over the past five years, with those from China accounting for the largest number of such cases, data showed on Monday.
 
A total of 104,173 cases involving foreign nationals were reported between 2021 and 2025, according to data submitted by the Korea Customs Service to Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the ruling Democratic Party.
 

By country, China accounted for the largest number of cases with 66,681, followed by Vietnam with 19,930, the United States with 8,542, Uzbekistan with 5,895 and Thailand with 2,933.
 
The most common type of violation was exceeding the duty-free limit, accounting for 43,885 cases. Authorities also recorded 24,464 cases involving possession of prohibited items, such as illegal drugs, food and guns.
 
In one case, a traveler from Poland was caught during an X-ray inspection when he attempted to smuggle about 41 kilograms (90 pounds) of narcotics inside his suitcase in July last year.
 
Rep. Park called on the authorities to strengthen measures to prevent illegal goods from entering the country that could harm the public.

Yonhap
tags Korea customs drugs law

