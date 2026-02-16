Overseas online sales of Korean products reach record high in 2025

Online sales of Korean products in overseas markets rose for the third consecutive year to a record high in 2025, government data showed on Monday.Outbound online sales by Korean businesses reached 3.02 trillion won ($2.09 billion) last year, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. The figure has been steadily increasing since 2023.By region, sales increased by 26.3 percent on year in the United States and 10.9 percent in China, while sales to the 10 Asean member countries fell 4.4 percent.By product category, food and beverage sales surged 49.2 percent to 112.9 billion won, the highest level since the statistical standards were revised in 2017.Sales of cosmetics rose 20.4 percent, and those of albums, videos and musical instruments increased 7 percent.Yonhap