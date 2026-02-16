 Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 10:20
Korean figure skater Shin Ji-a performs her short program in the women's singles of the team event at the Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 6. [YONHAP]

Korean figure skater Shin Ji-a performs her short program in the women's singles of the team event at the Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 6. [YONHAP]

 
The women's singles figure skating competition will begin for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with a pair of Korean skaters set to take the ice.
 
Shin Ji-a, who won the national team trials in January, got her first taste of the Olympics in the team event at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 6, and she will now make her first individual appearance. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee Hae-in will be in for her Olympic debut after finishing as the runner-up to Shin in the national team trials.
 
This is Shin's first season at the senior level, following four straight silver medals at the world juniors from 2022 to 2025 and another silver at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.
 
Her personal best overall score as a junior was 212.43, set at the 2024 World Juniors. She established her season-best marks for the short program, the free skate and the total score — with 74.47, 113.89 and 208.45 points, respectively — at the Nebelhorn Trophy in September 2025.
 
Lee, the 2023 world silver medalist and the 2023 Four Continents champion, owns the personal best total of 225.47. For this season, her best scores are 67.06 in the short program, 132.06 in the free skate and 196.84 in the total score.
 
Also on Tuesday, the round-robin phase of the women's curling tournament will continue, with Korea taking on Switzerland at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, some 260 kilometers (161.6 miles) northeast of Milan.
 
Gim Eun-ji's Korean team is No. 3 in World Curling's team rankings, right behind Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland.

Yonhap
tags Korea Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Figure skating

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan reminisces on teenage Olympic debut, refuses to label 2026 Games as his last

Speed skater Kim Min-sun looks to 2030 Games after disappointing third Olympics

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek makes Olympic debut as oldest figure skater in Games history

Korean women's curling team claims victory over Japan, strengthens push for spot in semifinal

Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles

Related Stories

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek makes Olympic debut as oldest figure skater in Games history

Ice dancers miss out on free dance, remain grateful for Olympic experience

Teenage athletes deliver gold, bronze for Korea at Winter Olympics

'Growth isn't always linear': Alysa Liu returns to Olympic spotlight older, wiser... and freer

Korean hospitality house opens for Winter Olympics in Milan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)