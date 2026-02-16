Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles

The women's singles figure skating competition will begin for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with a pair of Korean skaters set to take the ice.Shin Ji-a, who won the national team trials in January, got her first taste of the Olympics in the team event at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 6, and she will now make her first individual appearance.Lee Hae-in will be in for her Olympic debut after finishing as the runner-up to Shin in the national team trials.This is Shin's first season at the senior level, following four straight silver medals at the world juniors from 2022 to 2025 and another silver at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.Her personal best overall score as a junior was 212.43, set at the 2024 World Juniors. She established her season-best marks for the short program, the free skate and the total score — with 74.47, 113.89 and 208.45 points, respectively — at the Nebelhorn Trophy in September 2025.Lee, the 2023 world silver medalist and the 2023 Four Continents champion, owns the personal best total of 225.47. For this season, her best scores are 67.06 in the short program, 132.06 in the free skate and 196.84 in the total score.Also on Tuesday, the round-robin phase of the women's curling tournament will continue, with Korea taking on Switzerland at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, some 260 kilometers (161.6 miles) northeast of Milan.Gim Eun-ji's Korean team is No. 3 in World Curling's team rankings, right behind Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland.Yonhap