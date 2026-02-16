 Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance
Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 13:02
A mourner places a candle next to floral tributes laid in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 20, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

A man accused of opening fire during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia — an attack that killed 15 people — appeared in court for the first time on Monday, Australian media reported.
 
Naveed Akram faces 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and a terror offense, over last year's Dec. 14 attack. 
 

Police allege he carried out the mass shooting with his father, who was shot dead at the scene.
 
During a brief status mention at a Sydney court on Monday, Akram appeared via video link from Goulburn Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison southwest of Sydney, where he is being held on remand, media reported.
 
Akram wore prison greens and sat mostly in silence during the proceedings. He spoke only to acknowledge that he heard a discussion about extending nonpublication orders for the details of the victims.
 
Outside the court, Akram's lawyer Ben Archbold said his client was doing “as well as he can be,” given the “very onerous conditions” in prison.
 
Archbold said that it was too early to say how Akram would plead and that he had not discussed details of the alleged attack with him.
 
“I haven’t spoken to him about the attack in that regard,” he told reporters.
 
“All that we’re doing at the moment is starting the process. [...] We’re waiting for the brief to be served. There’s nothing more I can say.”
 
Archbold added that he had visited Akram in prison.
 
“He’s just a client, and he’s a client that needs to be represented. And we don’t let our personal views get in the way of our professional obligations. The matter has been adjourned. I have nothing more to say.”
 
The case is expected to return to court in April.

Reuters
Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance

