 Fireworks explosion in China kills 8 ahead of Lunar New Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Fireworks explosion in China kills 8 ahead of Lunar New Year

Published: 16 Feb. 2026, 14:38
People set off molten iron fireworks ahead of Lunar New Year in a park in Beijing on Feb. 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

People set off molten iron fireworks ahead of Lunar New Year in a park in Beijing on Feb. 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
An explosion and fire at a fireworks shop in eastern China have killed eight people and left two others with minor burns ahead of Lunar New Year, authorities said.
 
The Sunday afternoon blast in a village in Jiangsu Province was caused by a resident setting off fireworks improperly near the store, the Donghai County government said in a statement. It did not provide further details on what happened.
 

Related Article

 
Setting off firecrackers at midnight on Lunar New Year is a tradition in China, but many places have banned fireworks in recent years, at least in part because of air pollution.
 
They may make a comeback in some places after some governments eased their bans last year.
 
Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, falls on Tuesday. It will mark the start of the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac.
 
Following Sunday's explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Management urged all regions to strengthen the supervision of the production, transportation, sales and use of fireworks to prevent future accidents.
 
A ministry statement said that trying out fireworks and firecrackers around stores should be strictly prohibited and called on local governments to identify and eliminate blind spots “to ensure the people have a safe, auspicious and happy Spring Festival.” 
 
 

 

AP
tags China Lunar New Year fireworks explosion

More in World

Fireworks explosion in China kills 8 ahead of Lunar New Year

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance

Korea to form working-level team for preliminary review of U.S. investments

Trump's EPA revokes core scientific finding that underpinned U.S.'s fight against climate change

Trump to scale back some tariffs on metal and aluminium goods, media reports

Related Stories

Lunar New Year arrival spurs passport application rise

'Hanbok' in Hamyang

Open sesame to Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year in Everland

More bang for your 'tteok'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)