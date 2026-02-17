Crabs, coastline and caves: Exploring Korea’s Uljin in winter
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 15:00
WOO JI-WON
ULJIN, North Gyeongsang — Most coastal towns quiet down in winter. But in Uljin, on the eastern edge of North Gyeongsang and roughly halfway between Gangneung and Busan, the county is at its most charming when it’s cold.
From emerald shallows near the shore to midnight blue waters further out, the sea shifts into a layered palette of blues. Winter is also the perfect time to catch snow crab, the county’s signature specialty, at its meatiest.
Inland, a limestone cave formed 250 million years ago remains steady, offering quite a spectacle and warmth against the chill. The steamy hot spring in Onjeong-myeon feels especially inviting in the coldest months.
Even after one of Korea’s most devastating wildfires tore through the county's 14,000 hectares (34,595 acres) of forest and destroyed 219 homes in 2022, the region did not lose its raw beauty.
With upgraded transportation, experiencing Uljin’s quiet yet resonant charm has never been easier — especially with the county’s signature Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival returning on Feb. 27.
Snow crab reels one in with its claws
Uljin starts waking up around 8:30 a.m. at Jukbyeon Harbor — and much earlier for snow crab fishermen who have already been out at sea since the early morning hours. As soon as the temperature drops in December, they head 23 kilometers (14 miles) offshore, lowering traps more than 300 meters (984 feet) deep into the East Sea.
When the boats return, snow crabs — Uljin’s representative catch — are spread across the auction floor, where a crowd of middlemen and store owners has already claimed their spots. Crew members sort out the crabs measuring less than nine centimeters (four inches), as only larger ones qualify as Uljin crab.
Middlemen scribble bids onto small wooden boards and discreetly present them to the auctioneer. The highest bid wins, and one knows the deal is done when the crabs are loaded back into carts. Without a break, the next batch is spread across the floor.
On this day, a 500-gram (18-ounce) snow crab sold for around 17,300 won ($12). A 1-kilogram red crab — often called honggae and known for its deeper red hue — went for about 38,000 won.
The crabs are the most plump and heavy with meat in February, when the weather is at its coldest. Owing to it, the mild, slightly sweet and clean-tasting flesh slips out intact easily with just a few tilts. Red crab has a stronger flavor, saltier and richer in umami.
These prized crabs will be celebrated at the Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival, running from Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Wangdolcho Plaza in Hupo-myeon, with performances and activities centered on the county’s defining dish.
But snow crab is just the opening act in Uljin's kitchen.
Sea from every angle
Few places make the sea feel as immersive as Uljin. The county offers countless ways to watch the water change hue as waves roll in at their own irregular rhythm.
For those who wish to feel the sea up close, yachts run by the Uljin County Yacht School provide an inviting opportunity. The one-hour sail, which costs 50,000 won per person, passes Deunggisan Skywalk before looping back. At sunset, the winter water turns molten as the sun casts a warm golden path across its surface.
Even below the surface, the sea can be enjoyed. At the National Ocean Science Museum’s underwater observatory, a 393-meter marine passageway leads to a viewing point seven meters beneath the sea, where marine life drifts past without the need for a submarine. The circular structure allows observation of different species of fish through dozens of windows facing in all directions.
Then there is a place where one can experience both the beauty of the sea and the weight of the area's history.
At Wolsong Beach, the entrance begins along a quiet, pine-lined path. For much of the walk, it is hard to imagine that sand and open water lie just ahead. To one side, where the trees part, sits Wolsongjeong Pavilion, gazing out over the sea.
Beneath Uljin
Inland sits a cave formed a quarter of a billion years ago. Designated Natural Monument No. 155, the Seongnyu Cave contains nine chambers and has pools that are four to five meters deep. Stalactites hang like icicles from the ceiling, and stone pillars and stalagmites rise from the ground.
After emerging from the cool, dim chambers, warmth calls. One cannot soak in the freezing sea, but one can soak in the steaming waters of Baekam Hot Springs.
What makes a good hot spring? A large mountain nearby suggests mineral-rich water. Seaside hot springs are also considered ideal, as seawater can mix with the spring. The Baekam Hot Springs ticks all the boxes.
That is why the county has long been known as a town of hot springs. History remembers it, too. Yi San-hae (1539-1609) once wrote of its healing waters beneath Mount Baekam, saying that with just a dip in the water, all illnesses could be healed.
For those driving South to go to Seoul or catch a train at Gangneung Station, stop by Uljin Eodari Bridge. Built in 2015 to commemorate the return and spawning of sweetfish in Namdaecheon Stream, the 243-meter bridge stands out with massive domes resembling the skeleton of a sweetfish from tail to mouth.
BY WOO JI-WON
