K-pop stars send Lunar New Year holiday greetings — in pictures

K-pop thrives on the powerful social and emotional bonds between artists and their fans, and the Lunar New Year holiday is all about family and togetherness. As Seollal arrived on Tuesday, stars reached out to fans with heartfelt messages that bridged both worlds.Dressed in elegant(Korean traditional dress), the artists expressed gratitude for the past year’s support and promised to share another meaningful year with their fandoms.From touching promises to ambitious comeback plans, here’s what some of K-pop’s hottest stars had to say to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse.