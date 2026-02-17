K-pop stars send Lunar New Year holiday greetings — in pictures

K-pop thrives on the powerful social and emotional bonds between artists and their fans, and the Lunar New Year holiday is all about family and togetherness. As Seollal arrived on Tuesday, stars reached out to fans with heartfelt messages that bridged both worlds.
Dressed in elegant
hanbok
(Korean traditional dress), the artists expressed gratitude for the past year’s support and promised to share another meaningful year with their fandoms.
From touching promises to ambitious comeback plans, here’s what some of K-pop’s hottest stars had to say to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse.
“This Lunar New Year feels even more meaningful because it’s the first one we’re celebrating with Tiki [fandom name]," girl group KiiiKiii said in a press release on Tuesday. "Through our album, we wanted to deliver the message, ‘This year, be true to yourself and a little bolder,’ and we’re proud that many people seem to have connected with that meaning. We’ll continue to repay your support with even better activities. During the holiday, we hope you set aside your worries for a while and spend happy moments with your loved ones.” KiiiKiii debuted last year with its EP ″I Do Me." Its single “404 (New Era)” from its second EP released on Jan. 26, topped Melon’s Top 100 chart and secured three music show wins. Recently, KiiiKiii was also appointed as the first ambassadors of “Seoul Color” by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]
“I’ve come to share good fortune with Wenee [fandom name]," K-pop star Wonho said in a press release on Tuesday. "I wish you boundless energy and good health, the courage to overcome anything and many happy and precious moments with Wenee and Wonho together this year. I’ll use the strength I receive from Wenee to run hard and enjoy this year as well. Eat lots of delicious food and have a very Happy New Year.” Wonho is set to meet fans through his world tour ″Stay Awake″ with performances scheduled for Feb. 23 in Japan, and March 1 in Seoul. [HIGHLINE ENTERTAINMENT]
“Take a break from your busy daily routines and spend warm, meaningful time with your loved ones over delicious food," said boy band Onewe in a press release on Tuesday. "To everyone traveling home or returning, please drive safely, and we hope you all have a happy holiday. Happy New Year.” Onewe is set to meet its global fans through its solo concert ″O! NEW E!volution Ⅴ,″ slated to take place in Tokyo on April 18 and in Taipei on April 26. [RBW]
“It’s hard to believe this is already our third Lunar New Year with Gllit [fandom name]. Time really flies,” girl group Illit said in a press release on Tuesday. “Thanks to Gllit always cheering us on, we’ve been able to grow year by year. We’ll keep working hard to repay you with even better performances. At least during the holiday, we hope you set aside your busy routines and spend warm, comfortable time with your family and loved ones. We wish you nothing but health and happiness.” Illit is set to begin its first tour, ″Illit Live 'Press Start'″ on March 14 and 15 in Seoul, before heading to Aichi, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Tokyo and Hong Kong. [BELIEF LAB]
“It feels like just yesterday that we were sharing New Year’s greetings, and already two months have flown by,” girl group Mamamoo said in a press release on Tuesday. “We hope our MooMoos [fandom name] are even happier and smiling more than they did last year. We’ll pray together that everything you wish for comes true. Enjoy lots of delicious food during the holiday and have a wonderful time.” Mamamoo will mark its 12th debut anniversary this June with the release of a full-group album alongside the launch of a global project. Starting in Korea, the group plans to embark on a large-scale world tour spanning Asia, the Americas and Europe. [RBW]
“Whatever dreams or goals you have for the new year, we at Uspeer hope you achieve them and will be cheering you on," girl group Uspeer said through a press release on Tuesday. "We plan to show you even more impressive sides of Uspeer this year, so please look forward to it. Let’s make 2026 a happy one together with a newly recharged Uspeer.” Uspeer debuted with its first single album ″Speed Zone″ last June. The group has announced plans for a comeback in the first half of this year. [MW ENTERTAINMENT]
“In the new year, we hope all the worries you’ve been carrying are resolved, and that you stay healthy and safe," rock band Dragon Pony said in a press release on Tuesday. We hope 2026 becomes a year filled with endless happiness for our Poyong [fandom name] and everyone watching this video. Dragon Pony will run hard this year like a red stallion, so please continue to show us lots of interest and support.” Dragon Pony is set to make a comeback on March 10 with the release of their third EP, ″Run Run Run.″ The new album marks the band's first release in about eight months since its digital single "Earth Boy," which came out in July last year. [ANTENNA]
“We sincerely thank you for the tremendous love and support you gave us over the past year," girl group Kiss of Life said through a press release on Tuesday. "In the new year, we’ll work hard to show you even better music and performances. During the Lunar New Year holiday, we hope you take a break from your busy routines and create happy memories with your loved ones over delicious food.” Kiss of Life is set to begin its Asia fan meet tour, ″Deja Vu,″ with a Seoul show on March 28. The tour is confirmed to take place in Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. Kiss of Life has also confirmed an April return. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]
“We hope this year is filled with health and happiness for you all," said boy band AxMxP through a press release on Tuesday. "Happy New Year. In 2026, we want to clearly showcase AxMxP’s distinct color and demonstrate growth in both our music and performances.” AxMxP released its first EP ″Amplify My Way,″ last month and sales surpassed 80,000 copies in the first week. The band is set to begin its “2026 Joy Concert Voice of Spring” on Feb. 21, followed by an anniversary show “Do it my way” at Rolling Hall on March 7, and an appearance at “Beautiful Mint Life 2026” on May 30. [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]
“Happy New Year! Let’s stay healthy! Let’s be happy!” K-pop star Chuu said through a press release on Tuesday. Chuu released her first full-length album, ″XO, My Cyberlove,″ on Jan. 7. [ATRP]
“As this is the Year of the Red Horse, we’ll run even harder," boy band Newbeat said through a press release on Tuesday. "Please look forward to Newbeat and our limitless potential. We hope to see our fans so often this year that even 365 days won’t be enough. May you hear many kind and uplifting words, and may you have a happy year ahead.” Newbeat kicked off its first nationwide tour, "2026 Drop the Newbeat : Neuro 1000 Project″ in Suwon on Feb. 15. The tour is set to continue in Daejeon, Daegu, Busan and Seoul in March. The band reportedly aims to personally meet 1,000 fans across the country. [BEAT INTERACTIVE]
“The Year of the Red Horse has begun in 2026," boy band ZeroBaseOne said through a press release on Tuesday. "They say 2026 symbolizes passion and freedom. Since the keyword for this year is ‘passion,’ we hope our Zeroses [fandom name] can achieve all the goals they set for the new year and have a year filled with energy. We wish everyone a healthy 2026 free from illness. Enjoy lots of delicious food and have a joyful Lunar New Year holiday. Happy New Year.” ZeroBaseOne is set to begin its ″2026 ZeroBaseOne World Tour ‘Here&Now’ Encore″ at KSPO Dome in Seoul from March 13 to 15, wrapping up a world tour that drew approximately 150,000 attendees. [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]
