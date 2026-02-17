Polarizing Choi Mina Sue from 'Single's Inferno': A study in strengths, weaknesses and resilience
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 17:35
[INTERVIEW]
Few contestants on Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno” (2021–) season 5 have divided viewers as sharply as Choi Mina Sue. Praised by some as unapologetically honest and criticized by others as inconsiderate, she became one of the show’s most polarizing figures. But away from the cameras, the 26-year-old reveals a more reflective side — aware of her flaws, conscious of her strengths and fiercely protective of her independence.
Below is JoongAng Ilbo's interview with Choi. Excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.
Your upbringing was quite unusual. What was that like?
Because of my father’s business, we moved around a lot, which allowed me to experience different cultures. I was born in Sydney, Australia, and attended kindergarten there until I was 7. I lived in Korea until the first semester of fifth grade, then moved to Canada to finish the school year. I started middle school in Minnesota in the U.S., returned to Korea to attend Seoul Foreign School, and then transferred to Shanghai American School in ninth grade. My father wanted me to gain diverse experiences abroad. I’ll be graduating from university this year.
How was your time at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s communication program?
I really loved my major. Competing in Miss Korea and Miss Earth made me realize how valuable communication studies are — it’s a field that can help you in almost any career.
During the Miss Earth competition, you emphasized the importance of empathy. Why?
I first learned the difference between sympathy and empathy in school, and it shaped my worldview. Sympathy is feeling sorry for someone, while empathy is putting yourself in their position and feeling their pain as your own.
Yet on “Single’s Inferno,” some viewers felt you didn’t fully consider others’ feelings. What are your thoughts on that response?
I do think there were moments when I may not have fully understood others’ emotions and hurt them unintentionally. After the show ended, I spoke a lot with the people involved and apologized where I fell short. I was definitely immature in some ways.
But at the same time, I also think that if I had only focused on being considerate in every situation, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. That’s not why I joined the program. In those moments, expressing my genuine feelings felt more important.
Some said that because you lived abroad, you lack the Korean sense of nunchi (social awareness). Do you agree?
I actually think I’m very sensitive to social cues. I grew up as an only child around adults, so reading the room became second nature. During filming, I just felt it was better to be honest with my emotions. It did hurt when attempts to lighten the mood were seen as rude, but the experience became a valuable lesson for me.
How did the line, “Can’t I go out with two people?” come about?
Honestly, I just threw it out as a joke. But it kept being highlighted in the teaser, and it ended up defining my character. In reality, I’m not a rule breaker — I tend to be quite respectful of authority.
Many fans are curious about your relationship with Lee Sung-hoon after becoming the final couple. Can you give any details?
After filming, Sung-hoon returned to New York and I went back to Illinois to finish the semester, so it wasn’t easy to meet, but we stayed in touch. When the show aired and I started receiving criticism, he checked in to see if I was okay. For now, we’ve decided to focus on our own lives and remain good friends while wishing each other the best.
Your yellow dress from your first appearance went viral as a “cost-effective” fashion item. Did you expect that reaction?
That dress cost about 50,000 won — I bought it myself. I’m glad it broke the stereotype that I only wear luxury brands.
I also know the strengths and weaknesses of my body. My shoulders are quite broad and I have a short neck. I just know how to style myself to balance those features.
Are you perhaps being too modest about your looks?
Not at all. I love food, and in high school I weighed up to 72 kilograms. I worked hard to get into shape. My taste is definitely Korean — I love spicy chicken feet and pork belly. I prefer soju over whiskey and can probably finish a bottle.
What do you think is your greatest strength?
My resilience. I’m actually very sensitive to outside criticism and can get hurt easily — I even cried during the show when another cast member confronted me. But I recover faster than anyone. The ability to shake things off and start again is what sustains me.
What are your plans and dreams?
I only have about three years left in my twenties, and if given the opportunity, I’d like to challenge myself as an entertainer — acting, hosting and more. I want to move beyond the typical beauty pageant image and use my influence to deliver meaningful messages. I’ve lived under my parents’ support until now, but I want to become independent soon.
What value matters most in your life?
To exist independently as myself is the most important value in my life. Wealth, fame and even family matter, but I believe my sense of self has to come first. I want to live confidently as Choi Mina Sue, no matter the circumstances — that’s my ultimate goal. And then, I believe true happiness comes from sharing life with someone you love. In the end, that’s more important than wealth or fame.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG WEON-SEOP [[email protected]]
Few contestants on Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno” (2021–) season 5 have divided viewers as sharply as Choi Mina Sue. Praised by some as unapologetically honest and criticized by others as inconsiderate, she became one of the show’s most polarizing figures. But away from the cameras, the 26-year-old reveals a more reflective side — aware of her flaws, conscious of her strengths and fiercely protective of her independence.
Below is JoongAng Ilbo's interview with Choi. Excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.
Your upbringing was quite unusual. What was that like?
Because of my father’s business, we moved around a lot, which allowed me to experience different cultures. I was born in Sydney, Australia, and attended kindergarten there until I was 7. I lived in Korea until the first semester of fifth grade, then moved to Canada to finish the school year. I started middle school in Minnesota in the U.S., returned to Korea to attend Seoul Foreign School, and then transferred to Shanghai American School in ninth grade. My father wanted me to gain diverse experiences abroad. I’ll be graduating from university this year.
How was your time at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s communication program?
I really loved my major. Competing in Miss Korea and Miss Earth made me realize how valuable communication studies are — it’s a field that can help you in almost any career.
During the Miss Earth competition, you emphasized the importance of empathy. Why?
I first learned the difference between sympathy and empathy in school, and it shaped my worldview. Sympathy is feeling sorry for someone, while empathy is putting yourself in their position and feeling their pain as your own.
Yet on “Single’s Inferno,” some viewers felt you didn’t fully consider others’ feelings. What are your thoughts on that response?
I do think there were moments when I may not have fully understood others’ emotions and hurt them unintentionally. After the show ended, I spoke a lot with the people involved and apologized where I fell short. I was definitely immature in some ways.
But at the same time, I also think that if I had only focused on being considerate in every situation, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. That’s not why I joined the program. In those moments, expressing my genuine feelings felt more important.
Some said that because you lived abroad, you lack the Korean sense of nunchi (social awareness). Do you agree?
I actually think I’m very sensitive to social cues. I grew up as an only child around adults, so reading the room became second nature. During filming, I just felt it was better to be honest with my emotions. It did hurt when attempts to lighten the mood were seen as rude, but the experience became a valuable lesson for me.
How did the line, “Can’t I go out with two people?” come about?
Honestly, I just threw it out as a joke. But it kept being highlighted in the teaser, and it ended up defining my character. In reality, I’m not a rule breaker — I tend to be quite respectful of authority.
Many fans are curious about your relationship with Lee Sung-hoon after becoming the final couple. Can you give any details?
After filming, Sung-hoon returned to New York and I went back to Illinois to finish the semester, so it wasn’t easy to meet, but we stayed in touch. When the show aired and I started receiving criticism, he checked in to see if I was okay. For now, we’ve decided to focus on our own lives and remain good friends while wishing each other the best.
Your yellow dress from your first appearance went viral as a “cost-effective” fashion item. Did you expect that reaction?
That dress cost about 50,000 won — I bought it myself. I’m glad it broke the stereotype that I only wear luxury brands.
I also know the strengths and weaknesses of my body. My shoulders are quite broad and I have a short neck. I just know how to style myself to balance those features.
Are you perhaps being too modest about your looks?
Not at all. I love food, and in high school I weighed up to 72 kilograms. I worked hard to get into shape. My taste is definitely Korean — I love spicy chicken feet and pork belly. I prefer soju over whiskey and can probably finish a bottle.
What do you think is your greatest strength?
My resilience. I’m actually very sensitive to outside criticism and can get hurt easily — I even cried during the show when another cast member confronted me. But I recover faster than anyone. The ability to shake things off and start again is what sustains me.
What are your plans and dreams?
I only have about three years left in my twenties, and if given the opportunity, I’d like to challenge myself as an entertainer — acting, hosting and more. I want to move beyond the typical beauty pageant image and use my influence to deliver meaningful messages. I’ve lived under my parents’ support until now, but I want to become independent soon.
What value matters most in your life?
To exist independently as myself is the most important value in my life. Wealth, fame and even family matter, but I believe my sense of self has to come first. I want to live confidently as Choi Mina Sue, no matter the circumstances — that’s my ultimate goal. And then, I believe true happiness comes from sharing life with someone you love. In the end, that’s more important than wealth or fame.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG WEON-SEOP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)