North completes 50,000-unit housing construction project in Pyongyang: KCNA

North Korea said Tuesday it has completed a landmark housing project to build 50,000 living units in Pyongyang ahead of a party congress later this month.“The construction of 50,000 flats in Pyongyang, powerfully carried on as the top-priority task of the historic eighth congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, has been successfully concluded to be an epoch-making success in the new era of the comprehensive national rejuvenation,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The housing construction is a pet project of leader Kim Jong-un, unveiled at the 2021 congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, aimed at addressing housing shortages and enhancing living standards.Under the project, a total of 40,000 living units were constructed in Pyongyang's Songsin and Songhwa districts in 2022 and in the Hwasong district from 2023 to 2025, with the remaining 10,000 units recently completed.Kim attended an inauguration ceremony for the completion of the project Monday with his daughter Ju-ae, according to the KCNA.At the ceremony, Kim said the North will unfold a “more gigantic construction project,” adding that it will clarify “the greater milestone” at the ninth party congress and that people will “witness again another exciting five years” of “perfect implementation.”Participants and audience members for the upcoming party meeting arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, the KCNA said.Officials in Seoul earlier predicted that the North Korean regime may first complete the key construction project before convening the ninth party congress, which the North has said will take place in late February.The North is expected to outline its key policy priorities for the economy, defense and diplomacy during the party meeting, with the Pyongyang construction project likely to be hailed widely as a major party accomplishment aimed at rallying public support.Yonhap