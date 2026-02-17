 Assembly to vote on merging major cities and provinces into single entities ahead of June elections
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 10:08
The parliamentary public administration and security committee reviews special bills on merging metropolitan cities and provinces during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

The parliamentary public administration and security committee reviews special bills on merging metropolitan cities and provinces during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

 
The National Assembly is likely to vote later this month on special bills to merge major cities and provinces into single administrative entities, in a move that would reshape the upcoming local elections in June.
 
The parliamentary public administration and security committee passed the merger bills during a plenary session Thursday, clearing the way for a floor vote at a full Assembly session.
 

Related Article

 
The proposed legislation seeks to integrate Daegu with North Gyeongsang, Busan with South Gyeongsang, Gwangju with South Jeolla and Daejeon with South Chungcheong to establish integrated local governments.
 
The ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority at the National Assembly, said earlier it will push to pass the bills by the end of February.
 
If approved by a majority vote at a plenary session later this month, the bills would pave the way for completing the regional mergers in time for the June 3 local elections to allow voters to elect the first governors of the newly integrated entities.
 
Under the proposal, a so-called integrated special city would be granted up to 20 trillion won ($13.6 billion) over four years and double the number of deputy heads to four, with the positions elevated to vice ministerial rank.

YONHAP
