 President Lee delivers Lunar New Year message focused on serving people, national unity
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 10:08
President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung pose for a photo after Lee delivers a Lunar New Year's message, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday he will continue efforts to better serve people and promote national unity as he marked his first Lunar New Year holiday in office.

 
“This morning, as the Lunar New Year of the Red Horse dawns, I renew my commitment as a 'president for all' who embraces and serves every citizen,” said Lee, dressed in traditional hanbok, in a video message that also featured first lady Kim Hea Kyung.
 

Lee, who took office in June last year following months of political turmoil triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December 2024 and subsequent impeachment, expressed gratitude to the people for overcoming the crisis together last year.
 
“Thanks to the people's concerted efforts over the past year, we are seeing a return to normalcy in every corner of society more quickly than expected,” he said. “I extend my deepest gratitude to all of our sovereign citizens for safeguarding this nation, whether on the streets, at home or at work.”
 
Lee reaffirmed his commitment to building the country people desire despite differing perspectives and opinions, saying people share the hope of creating a better world for their children.
 
“We encouraged one another and overcame challenges over the past year,” he said. “I hope that, this year, our society will advance together on a foundation of compassionate solidarity and trust.”
 

YONHAP
