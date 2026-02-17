 7 more Korean true crime cases that will live rent free in your head
7 more Korean true crime cases that will live rent free in your head

Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 15:00
[GETTY IMAGES]

Behind the glitz and glamour seen in pop culture, Korea's grimmest and most harrowing crime stories, some more well-known than others, continue to haunt society today. The Korea JoongAng Daily takes a deep dive into some of these stories, sharing a glimpse into the darker side of society as well as the most up-to-date known facts. – Ed.
 
Kang Ho-sun stares at a camera during excavation work in February 2009. [YONHAP]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #8: The hunt for a serial killer: 'Korea's Ted Bundy' a rare combo of charm and pure evil
 
He was handsome, charming and likable. And he lived a dual life. A look into Kang Ho-sun, a serial killer who killed 10 women between 2005 and 2008 and has often been called Korea's Ted Bundy.  
 
A poster released by police in search of two missing elementary school students, Woo Ye-seul and Lee Hye-jin. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #9: Two girls left church to buy Christmas gifts. They never came home.
 
On Christmas Day in 2007, 8-year-old Woo Ye-seul and 10-year-old Lee Hye-jin, two neighborhood friends from Anyang, Gyeonggi, left church after service to buy gifts for their families. They were never seen alive again. The discovery of their dismembered bodies later led police to Jeong Seong-hyeon, 38, a computer repairman who lived in the same neighborhood.
 
A body inside two rice burlap sacks is seen next to a garbage cart in an outdoor parking space in Sinjeong-dong in western Seoul in June 2005. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #10: A 'bizarre rabbit' sows chaos in Sinjeong-dong serial killing investigation
 
In November 2025, police said they had finally identified the perpetrator in a series of murders Sinjeong-dong in western Seoul in 2005, solving a 20-year-old cold case through advancements in DNA-tracing technology. However, this also proved that the often linked “Yeopgi Tokki,” or “bizarre bunny” kidnapping of 2005 remains unsolved to this day.  
 
Wedding footage of Choi Sung-hee, left, and Jeon Min-geun from November 2015, which aired on the Korean investigative program ″Unanswered Questions″ after their disappearance in May 2016 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #11: Living off the grid or murdered? The unsolved disappearance of the Busan newlyweds.
 
In May 2016, newlyweds Choi Sung-hee, a 33-year-old stage actress, and Jeon Min-geun, a 34-year-old restaurateur, returned hours apart to their high-rise apartment in Busan. CCTV footage of their return was the last confirmed trace of either of them before they vanished into thin air.
 
Park Chorong Chorong Bit-nari, 8, who was kidnapped and killed in 1997 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #12: 'How could a pregnant woman kill a child?' Murder of 8-year-old girl in 1997 shocks Korea.
 
Park Chorong Chorong Bitnari, 8, went missing on Aug. 30, 1997, in Seocho District, an affluent neighborhood in southern Seoul. Why did Jeon Hyeon-ju, a 28-year-old pregnant woman, kidnap the second grade child?  
 
The Chijon Family gang members are photographed in front of their weapons in September 1994. [JOONGANG ILBO]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #13: Eight days of rape, murder and cannibalism: The Chijon Family's hate-filled rampage against the rich
 
On Sept. 15, 1994, a 27-year-old woman quietly walked out of a hospital in South Jeolla. She later went to Seoul Seocho Police Station and reported what she had undergone — eight days of rape, murder and cannibalism by a gang of six young men, led by 26-year-old Kim Ki-hwan, known as the Chijon Family.
 
Police arrest and transfer Jang Jae-jin to a police station on May 20, 2014, on suspicion of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents. [JOONGANG ILBO]

KOREAN CRIME FILES #14: A university student murdered his ex's parents in 2014. He became Korea's youngest death row inmate.
 
A middle-aged married couple was killed in their apartment in Daegu on May 19, 2014, by a purported plumber. The disguised plumber turned out to be their daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend, Jang Jae-jin, a 25-year-old university student.  
 
