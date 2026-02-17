7 more Korean true crime cases that will live rent free in your head
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 15:00
- SARAH KIM
He was handsome, charming and likable. And he lived a dual life. A look into Kang Ho-sun, a serial killer who killed 10 women between 2005 and 2008 and has often been called Korea's Ted Bundy.
On Christmas Day in 2007, 8-year-old Woo Ye-seul and 10-year-old Lee Hye-jin, two neighborhood friends from Anyang, Gyeonggi, left church after service to buy gifts for their families. They were never seen alive again. The discovery of their dismembered bodies later led police to Jeong Seong-hyeon, 38, a computer repairman who lived in the same neighborhood.
In November 2025, police said they had finally identified the perpetrator in a series of murders Sinjeong-dong in western Seoul in 2005, solving a 20-year-old cold case through advancements in DNA-tracing technology. However, this also proved that the often linked “Yeopgi Tokki,” or “bizarre bunny” kidnapping of 2005 remains unsolved to this day.
In May 2016, newlyweds Choi Sung-hee, a 33-year-old stage actress, and Jeon Min-geun, a 34-year-old restaurateur, returned hours apart to their high-rise apartment in Busan. CCTV footage of their return was the last confirmed trace of either of them before they vanished into thin air.
Park Chorong Chorong Bitnari, 8, went missing on Aug. 30, 1997, in Seocho District, an affluent neighborhood in southern Seoul. Why did Jeon Hyeon-ju, a 28-year-old pregnant woman, kidnap the second grade child?
On Sept. 15, 1994, a 27-year-old woman quietly walked out of a hospital in South Jeolla. She later went to Seoul Seocho Police Station and reported what she had undergone — eight days of rape, murder and cannibalism by a gang of six young men, led by 26-year-old Kim Ki-hwan, known as the Chijon Family.
A middle-aged married couple was killed in their apartment in Daegu on May 19, 2014, by a purported plumber. The disguised plumber turned out to be their daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend, Jang Jae-jin, a 25-year-old university student.
