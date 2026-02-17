Police to question Park Na-rae after holiday about 'injection auntie,' disputes with managers
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 17:36
Comedian Park Na-rae, who is facing allegations of illegal medical treatment through a so-called “injection auntie” and of workplace abuse toward her managers, is expected to appear for police questioning after the Lunar New Year holiday.
As the police investigation gains momentum, attention is focused on how the probe will unfold, given that the allegations — depending on the findings — could carry severe penalties, including imprisonment. Some observers also say that Park’s legal risks have increased as conflicts with individuals involved in the case have continued and become publicly exposed following the controversy.
According to police on Tuesday, the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct plans to summon Park for questioning as a suspect on charges including violations of the Medical Service Act and aggravated assault. Park had originally been scheduled to appear on Feb. 12 but requested a postponement, citing health concerns and potential safety risks if crowds gathered at the site. Authorities are currently investigating a total of seven cases related to the allegations against her.
Low likelihood of punishment for Medical Service Act violation
Park is suspected of receiving intravenous drips and being prescribed psychotropic drugs through a woman identified as “Injection Auntie” Lee, who allegedly does not hold a medical license. Lee is accused of providing illegal medical services to Park and other celebrities, including singer Key, over several years. She has recently been questioned by police on charges of violating the Medical Service Act, the Act on Special Measures for the Control of Public Health Crimes and the Narcotics Control Act.
If illegality is confirmed, Lee could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($34,650) under Article 87 of the Medical Service Act. However, legal experts say it is unlikely that Park herself would face punishment under the same law. Attorney Lee Jung-min of law firm Hippocrates explained, “The Medical Service Act penalizes only the person who performed unlicensed medical practice. The patient who received illegal treatment is not considered an accomplice or aider.”
After completing police questioning, Lee posted on social media that she had reflected on herself through the incident and would be more cautious in her relationships moving forward. She has also recently uploaded posts on social media that appear to hint at further revelations.
Strained relationship with managers adds risk
Police are also investigating claims of workplace abuse made by former managers, which is what initially brought the case to public attention. The managers alleged that Park subjected them to harassment, including ordering them to clean up after drinking sessions, and that one was injured after being struck by a glass thrown by Park. They also claimed she instructed them to obtain proxy prescriptions and failed to reimburse personal expenses incurred while handling company business.
Based on these allegations, in December last year the managers applied for a provisional seizure of Park’s real estate and filed a complaint accusing her of aggravated assault. They also reported her on suspicion of embezzlement, alleging that she falsely registered her ex-boyfriend and mother as employees at her one-person agency and paid them salaries.
Park’s side has countersued the managers on charges including extortion. Police have completed questioning of the managers first.
Legal experts say that given the severely deteriorated relationship between the two sides, the possibility of Park facing serious punishment on charges such as aggravated assault or embezzlement cannot be ruled out. Attorney Jang Hyun-oh of SK Law Office recently stated on his YouTube channel, “In aggravated assault cases, whether a settlement is reached is crucial. If there is no settlement, the risk increases significantly. Considering the multiple allegations together, imprisonment is not out of the question.”
He added, “As reconciliation becomes more distant and the conflict intensifies, further revelations are emerging. From Park’s perspective, the situation needs to be resolved quickly.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
