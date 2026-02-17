Recent controversies threaten survival of Soraepogu fish market as customers lose trust
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 17:37
A week before the Lunar New Year holiday, a somber mood hung over Soraepogu Traditional Fish Market in Namdong District, Incheon, as sharply reduced foot traffic left the normally bustling market unusually quiet. Instead of crowds shopping for ancestral rites and holiday feasts, empty aisles filled the stalls.
Vendors pointed to a string of recent controversies as the biggest cause of the downturn. “Because of a few merchants, the entire market is on the verge of collapse,” they told the JoongAng Ilbo on Feb. 11.
The fish market first came under scrutiny last year after it was revealed that an unnamed merchant allegedly threatened and assaulted a neighboring vendor with a knife for refusing to join a price-fixing scheme. The perpetrator was sent to prosecutors on charges of threatening the victim merchant, also unnamed, with a weapon at a shop inside the market around 2 a.m. on Aug. 23.
According to investigators, the perpetrator had visited the victim's shop to protest the neighboring shop's decision to sell shrimp at lower prices than other merchants and committed the offense in a fit of anger. Fellow vendors said the perpetrator was previously affiliated with a violent criminal organization based in Incheon. In February last year, the same merchant suspect was also indicted for obstruction of business after causing a disturbance and using profanity at another shop in the market and received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
Separately, a recent YouTube video revealed that another merchant at the fish market had manipulated their scales when selling king crab, sparking further public outrage.
Soraepogu Traditional Fish Market is a popular local landmark known for selling a wide range of seafood, hoe (raw fish fillets), salted fish and dried products. However, in recent years it has been criticized for overcharging, bait-and-switch tactics, scale manipulation and aggressive sales practices, leading to a loss of consumer trust.
In an effort to restore its reputation, merchants have conducted price transparency campaigns and even held promotional events, such as offering 100 million won ($69,195) worth of flatfish hoe free of charge. Despite these self-policing efforts, the continuing scandals has left many merchants furious.
“It’s infuriating. No matter how hard we try to rebuild trust, there are always people who only think about themselves. The whole market is on the brink of dying,” said a vendor, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another merchant noted the decreasing number of merchants in the market.
“Out of the 130 shops that once operated here, only about 60 remain. Not only the fish market but also surrounding businesses are going under. I just hope customers understand that not all merchants are like this.”
The merchant at the center of the alleged king crab scale manipulation controversy denied engaging in price collusion. “I was simply trying to prevent large, corporate-style vendors with major capital from threatening smaller shops through discount promotions. If I made mistakes, I will ask for forgiveness. But I have also worked tirelessly to revive this struggling market and organized various events. It’s unfair.”
Merchants’ association vows “drastic reform”
As the controversy continued, the Soraepogu Traditional Fish Market's Merchants’ Association recently introduced measures to prevent recurrence, deciding to suspend one merchant involved in the scale-manipulation incident for 30 days. It also plans to strengthen merchant education and extend the preservation period for CCTV footage from two weeks to one month to better verify facts in case of disputes. Vendors who damage the market’s credibility will be excluded from all association-led events under a strict zero-tolerance policy.
However, separate from these measures, 14 merchants — including the two merchants at the center of the controversy — have withdrawn from the association in protest and continue operating their businesses.
“The fish market is not owned by the city, district or any public institution. Even if a merchant violates the association’s bylaws, there are limits to the legal sanctions we can impose,” said an official from the association. “Nevertheless, we will use every possible means at the association’s disposal to restore consumer trust.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BYUN MIN-CHUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
