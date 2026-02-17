Kim Gil-li claims Korea's first women's short track medal with bronze in 1,000 meters
Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 11:50 Updated: 17 Feb. 2026, 12:01
MILAN — Korean short track skater Kim Gil-li won bronze in the 1,000 meters final, claiming Korea's first women’s short track medal at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday.
Crossing the line behind the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer and Canada’s Courtney Sarault, it marked the first Olympic medal of her career as well.
Kim, 21, stayed at the back of the pack in the early stages of the race. Sarault led, followed by Italy’s Arianna Fontana. Velzeboer later moved to the front as an intense battle for position unfolded, but Kim remained patient. With four laps remaining, she moved up to third and then slipped inside to briefly take second, only to be pushed back to third by Sarault. She maintained that position to the finish, securing the bronze medal.
Carrying the Korean flag on her victory lap, Kim broke down in tears. Asked about her emotions, she said, “I thought about my family.” When told that senior skater Choi Min-jeong had congratulated her on the bronze, Kim’s eyes welled up again as she replied, “I was truly grateful.”
Kim made a breakthrough last May, topping the fiercely competitive national team trials — often described as tougher than international events — to earn her place on the national squad ahead of more experienced skaters. She went on to establish herself as the team’s ace by finishing first overall in the 2023-24 World Cup standings.
The Games have seen frequent collisions and falls, and Kim was no exception. “There were so many bumps and clashes on the way to the final,” she said. “So in the final, my goal was simple: no regrets, and above all, don’t fall this time. I’m happy I was able to finish the race without regret.” She added, “It definitely felt like the Olympics — the competition was fierce. But since this is an opportunity that may not come again, I tried to believe in myself.”
Kim now has only the women’s 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter relay remaining. With no gold medal yet for Korea in women’s short track at these disciplines, she still has a chance to pursue a win in the remaining events.
“Finishing the 1,000 meters has given me even more confidence,” Kim said. “Winning bronze makes me want to stand on a higher step of the podium. I’m determined to aim higher.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN, KIM HYO-KYUNG, KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
