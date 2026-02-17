More in Olympic Sports

Japan's Miura and Kihara stage comeback to secure country's first-ever Olympic pairs title

Korea at risk of missing out on individual short track gold for first time as other nations speed past

Team '5G' keeps semifinal hopes alive in women's curling with comeback victory over China

Kim Gil-li claims Korea's first women's short track medal with bronze in 1,000 meters

The cameraman who skates backward to capture Olympic triumph and defeat from the ice