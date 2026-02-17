 Veteran short track skater has fourth chance to tie Korea's all-time medals record
Veteran short track skater has fourth chance to tie Korea's all-time medals record

Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 14:18
Choi Min-jeong of Korea reacts after missing out on the final in the women's 1,000-meter short track speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong will take her fourth crack at winning a record-tying sixth career Olympic medal Wednesday.
 
Choi will skate alongside three teammates in the 3,000-meter relay final at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Wednesday. Korea will be up against Canada, Italy and the Netherlands in the final, scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
 

With five medals over the two previous Olympic Games, Choi sits a medal away from tying the mark for the most Olympic medals by a Korean athlete, winter or summer.
 
Earlier in Milan, she failed to add to her medal tally in the mixed team relay, women's 500 meter and women's 1,000 meter events.
 
Also on Wednesday, the women's curling tournament will see Korea face Sweden at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers (162 miles) northeast of Milan.

Yonhap
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics Short track Choi Min-jeong



