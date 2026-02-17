 Los Angeles mayor calls for 2028 Olympics chair Wasserman to resign over Epstein, Maxwell connections
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Los Angeles mayor calls for 2028 Olympics chair Wasserman to resign over Epstein, Maxwell connections

Published: 17 Feb. 2026, 15:03
Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games speaks during the 145th IOC Session on Feb. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games speaks during the 145th IOC Session on Feb. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday said Casey Wasserman should step down as chairman of the committee organizing the 2028 Olympic Games following revelations of his interactions with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
 
Files published by the U.S. Justice Department late last month included flirty email exchanges from more than two decades ago between Wasserman and Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
 

Related Article

 
Wasserman has denied having a personal or business relationship with Epstein. He has previously apologized for his association with Maxwell, saying their relationship came before her or Epstein's crimes were revealed.
 
The board of the 2028 Summer Olympics, also referred to as LA28, last week said Wasserman would stay on as chairman after a review found his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what had already been publicly documented.
 
“My opinion is that he should step down,” Bass said in an interview with CNN.
 
“That's not the opinion of the board.”
 
The board determined that 23 years ago, before Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell's crimes, Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein's plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation.
 
LA28 said this was his single interaction with Epstein and shortly after, he exchanged the emails with Maxwell.
 
The board praised Wasserman's “strong leadership” in running LA28 over the past decade.
 
Bass said she does not have the power to fire Wasserman and her focus is on preparing the city to host the Games.
 
“The board made a decision,” she said. “I think that decision was unfortunate, I don't support the decision. I do think that we need to look at the leadership.”
 
“However, my job as mayor of Los Angeles is to make sure that our city is completely prepared to have the best Olympics that has ever happened in Olympic history,” she said.
 
“So my focus is a little different, but the behavior of Maxwell, what they were involved in is abhorrent, and it's an issue that I've worked on for a long time.”
 
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Wasserman was putting his talent and marketing agency up for sale, telling employees that he felt he had “become a distraction” to its work and had begun the process of selling the company.
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Olympics Los Angeles 2028 2028 Olympic Games

More in World

Los Angeles mayor calls for 2028 Olympics chair Wasserman to resign over Epstein, Maxwell connections

Motorcycle bomb near police station kills at least 2, wounds several in Pakistan

Fireworks explosion in China kills 8 ahead of Lunar New Year

Alleged Bondi Beach gunman makes first court appearance

Korea to form working-level team for preliminary review of U.S. investments

Related Stories

IOC adds weightlifting classes for 2028 Olympics

‘Who’s got next?’ Democrats already lining up for 2028 presidential race in early voting states

Trump creates task force to prepare for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Trump 3.0? U.S. president's comments, hats fan talk of third term.

LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)