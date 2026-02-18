Numbers of Korean firms with over $692 million in market cap surges on stock rally: Data

The number of Korean companies with a market capitalization exceeding 1 trillion won ($692.1 million) jumped 13 percent in less than two months since the start of the year, driven by a continued stock rally, industry data showed on Wednesday.As of Friday, 365 companies listed on the local stock market had a market valuation of over 1 trillion won, up 42 from the end of last year, according to data from the Korea Exchange, the country's main bourse operator, and Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency.The total includes 249 firms on the benchmark Kospi and 116 on the smaller Kosdaq bourse.Companies that surpassed the 10 trillion won threshold rose to 74 from the previous tally of 62, the data showed.Most of them were companies listed on the Kospi, while six were listed on the Kosdaq.The rapid expansion of companies with a market cap of over 1 trillion won was primarily driven by the steep, sustained rally of the local stock market this year.The Kospi closed at 5,507.01 on Friday, jumping 30.68 percent from 4,214.17 at the end of last year. The smaller index jumped 19.52 percent during the same period.Yonhap