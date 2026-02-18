 Genesis gives new life to PGA Tour's Invitational sponsorship until 2030
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Genesis gives new life to PGA Tour's Invitational sponsorship until 2030

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 14:08
From left, TGR Foundational founder Tiger Woods, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp pose for a photo at the Riviera Country Club in California on Feb. 17. [PGA TOUR]

From left, TGR Foundational founder Tiger Woods, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp pose for a photo at the Riviera Country Club in California on Feb. 17. [PGA TOUR]


Genesis extended its title sponsorship of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational through 2030, the automaker said Wednesday.
 
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and TGR Foundation founder Tiger Woods attended a signing ceremony at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday. TGR Foundation is the organizer of the Genesis Invitational.
 
Hyundai Motor’s vice chairman Chang Jae-hoon, Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muño, Hyundai Motor North America CEO Randy Parker and Genesis Global Head Lee Si-hyeok also attended the event.
 
The Genesis Invitational, which traces its origins to the Los Angeles Open that began in 1926, is a historic golf tournament that is part of the PGA Tour. The automaker has served as a title sponsor since 2017, when the event was called the Genesis Open, before renaming itself to the Genesis Invitational.
 
A view of the Riviera Country Club in California [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

A view of the Riviera Country Club in California [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
“With its 100-year tradition, the Genesis Invitational is a tournament that symbolizes the dignity and heritage of golf, as well as being a stage that embodies the value of authenticity, respect and excellence pursued by Genesis,” Chung said.
 
“We will continue to carry forward the tournament’s legacy with our partners and contribute to creating value for the community and future generations, extending beyond the sport of golf.”
 
A view of the Riviera Country Club in California [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

A view of the Riviera Country Club in California [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags genesis pga hyundai motor group golf tiger woods

More in Industry

Genesis gives new life to PGA Tour's Invitational sponsorship until 2030

Strawberry exports ripen to $72M record last year

Samsung and LG bet on security features to wrest robot vacuum market from Chinese competitors

Local startups make up majority of finance sector AI patents

Ramyeon, bibimbap, branded meals lead the way as low-cost carriers find new ways to compete

Related Stories

Tiger Woods tempers expectations at PGA Championship

Genesis becomes 1st official vehicle sponsor of PGA Tour through 2030

Woods' crash thrusts Genesis into the spotlight

Hideki Matsuyama reflects on Genesis win as Asia's most decorated PGA player

Strong Korean contingent to compete at PGA Championship
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)