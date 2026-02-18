Genesis gives new life to PGA Tour's Invitational sponsorship until 2030
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 14:08
-
CHO YONG-JUN
Genesis extended its title sponsorship of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational through 2030, the automaker said Wednesday.
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and TGR Foundation founder Tiger Woods attended a signing ceremony at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday. TGR Foundation is the organizer of the Genesis Invitational.
Hyundai Motor’s vice chairman Chang Jae-hoon, Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muño, Hyundai Motor North America CEO Randy Parker and Genesis Global Head Lee Si-hyeok also attended the event.
The Genesis Invitational, which traces its origins to the Los Angeles Open that began in 1926, is a historic golf tournament that is part of the PGA Tour. The automaker has served as a title sponsor since 2017, when the event was called the Genesis Open, before renaming itself to the Genesis Invitational.
“With its 100-year tradition, the Genesis Invitational is a tournament that symbolizes the dignity and heritage of golf, as well as being a stage that embodies the value of authenticity, respect and excellence pursued by Genesis,” Chung said.
“We will continue to carry forward the tournament’s legacy with our partners and contribute to creating value for the community and future generations, extending beyond the sport of golf.”
