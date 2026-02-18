Samsung and LG bet on security features to wrest robot vacuum market from Chinese competitors
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 12:00
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are rolling out new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaners in a bid to claim market share in Korea, where Chinese brands control more than 60 percent of sales.
Korean manufacturers are betting on security features to compete against lower-priced Chinese rivals that have built market share on price competitiveness.
Samsung Electronics began presales for its 2026 Bespoke AI Steam Ultra and Bespoke AI Steam Plus robot vacuum models through Samsung stores nationwide, its website and Naver online retailers. The company will officially release the products on March 3.
The new models offer suction power of up to 10 watts, roughly double that of previous versions, and feature an AI liquid detection function that avoids spilled water or pet urine while vacuuming. Moisture is known to reduce suction performance if the device absorbs liquids during cleaning.
Samsung Electronics equipped the device with EasyPass wheels that allow it to cross door thresholds up to 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) high, enabling it to move freely over living room mats and raised sills.
The company emphasized enhanced data security as a key feature of the new model.
Samsung Electronics applied its Knox Matrix system to detect hacking and other security threats and integrated its Knox Vault to store passwords and authentication codes in a separate hardware security chip. The device encrypts and stores image and video data captured during obstacle detection within the unit to prevent personal data leaks from potential server attacks.
Prices range from 1.76 million won ($1,220) to 2.04 million won depending on whether the model includes automatic water refilling and drainage features.
A standard version scheduled for release in April will sell for between 1.41 million won and 1.59 million won.
“We strengthened core features such as suction power and hygiene solutions and fundamentally addressed customer concerns with robust security,” said Lim Seong-taek, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics. “We will seek to expand our leadership in the robot vacuum market by providing reliable customer support.”
LG Electronics also plans to launch a new robot vacuum later this year. The company unveiled the product at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany, in September last year.
The model is the first in the industry to use steam cleaning in both the main unit and the charging dock, improving cleaning performance and hygiene.
Users can install the dock in narrow spaces, such as under kitchen cabinets.
LG Electronics is also highlighting security features. The company applied its proprietary LG Shield security solution to strengthen personal data protection following incidents in which footage believed to have been recorded in Korean homes circulated in China and after reports in 2024 that some Chinese Ecovacs robot vacuums were hacked.
“Because robot vacuums move throughout the home and use cameras to detect obstacles, consumers naturally have security concerns,” a source at an appliance maker said. “More customers will likely choose trusted Korean brands.”
Chinese brands that dominate the Korean market are also introducing advanced models.
Roborock, which has ranked first in Korean robot vacuum sales for several years, unveiled the Saros Rover at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January.
The product features two-wheel legs that allow it to climb not only thresholds but also stairs.
Dreame also introduced the Cyber X, which uses oval-shaped wheels to navigate stairs.
Chinese companies are also emphasizing their security policies to try to reassure Korean consumers. Through its Trust Center page, Roborock states that it encrypts all data transmitted to servers and does not provide user data to third parties without consent under Korean law.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)