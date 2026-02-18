 Galaxy S26 to get Samsung's first flagship price hike in 3 years
Galaxy S26 to get Samsung's first flagship price hike in 3 years

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 15:24
A Samsung advertisement highlighting the AI features of Galaxy smartphones on a digital billboard in southern Seoul on Feb. 13. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics's upcoming Galaxy smartphone is expected to see its first price increase since 2023, industry watchers said Wednesday, amid a global rise in memory chip prices fueled by the AI boom.
 
The Korean tech giant plans to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco on Feb. 25 under the theme "The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier," where the company is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S26, the latest in its flagship lineup.
 

Samsung Electronics has held the price of its main Galaxy models steady since 2023, but industry watchers say an adjustment appears inevitable for the Galaxy S26 series due to higher memory costs.
 
During a meeting with reporters in January, Roh Tae-moon, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics, also hinted that the rising memory chip costs could affect the pricing of Samsung products.
 
Industry sources said the 256-gigabyte model of the Galaxy S26 may rise by up to 99,000 won ($68) from the set price of 1.15 million won for the basic model since the Galaxy S23.
 
"Stronger chip performance required for AI devices is making a price increase inevitable," an industry insider said.
 
"Samsung is expected to finalize the price after considering consumers' psychological threshold and competitors' pricing policies," the source added.
 

Yonhap
