Heritage authorities find over 250,000 Korean cultural artifacts overseas

More than 250,000 Korean historic artifacts, including those looted during wars or other moments of crisis in the nation's history, are located overseas, with the largest share held in Japan, heritage authorities said on Wednesday.According to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) and Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation (OKCHF), 121,143 cases of Korean artifacts — totaling 256,190 items — have been identified overseas as of the start of this year.The tally is based on a survey of 801 institutions, including museums and art galleries, across 29 countries, including Japan, the United States and Germany.With 110,611 pieces, Japan was found to hold the largest share of Korean cultural relics, accounting for 43.2 percent of all overseas cultural properties.The United States came next with about 68,000 Korean artifacts, followed by Germany with over 16,000 and Britain with around 15,000 items.Many artifacts are believed to have been stolen or looted during periods of foreign intervention in the late 19th century and Japan's colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945, while others were taken overseas through legitimate transactions.The KHS and the OKCHF have been working to repatriate cultural artifacts believed to have been illegally taken from Korea.As of January, a total of 2,855 items have been returned to the country through the OKCHF.Yonhap