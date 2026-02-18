 Heritage authorities find over 250,000 Korean cultural artifacts overseas
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Heritage authorities find over 250,000 Korean cultural artifacts overseas

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 15:23
A special exhibition on Gwanwoldang, a building believed to be a royal shrine from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), is held in Seoul on Dec. 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

A special exhibition on Gwanwoldang, a building believed to be a royal shrine from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), is held in Seoul on Dec. 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
More than 250,000 Korean historic artifacts, including those looted during wars or other moments of crisis in the nation's history, are located overseas, with the largest share held in Japan, heritage authorities said on Wednesday.
 
According to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) and Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation (OKCHF), 121,143 cases of Korean artifacts — totaling 256,190 items — have been identified overseas as of the start of this year.
 

Related Article

 
The tally is based on a survey of 801 institutions, including museums and art galleries, across 29 countries, including Japan, the United States and Germany.
 
With 110,611 pieces, Japan was found to hold the largest share of Korean cultural relics, accounting for 43.2 percent of all overseas cultural properties.
 
The United States came next with about 68,000 Korean artifacts, followed by Germany with over 16,000 and Britain with around 15,000 items.
 
Many artifacts are believed to have been stolen or looted during periods of foreign intervention in the late 19th century and Japan's colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945, while others were taken overseas through legitimate transactions.
 
The KHS and the OKCHF have been working to repatriate cultural artifacts believed to have been illegally taken from Korea.
 
As of January, a total of 2,855 items have been returned to the country through the OKCHF.

Yonhap
tags Korea Korean heritage cultural artifacts overseas heritage agency

More in Korean Heritage

Heritage authorities find over 250,000 Korean cultural artifacts overseas

Arboretums offer free Lunar New Year admission, tiger habitat among highlights

Better than Google Maps

Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Long after APEC, Silla gold crowns still seeing surge of interest in Korea and around the world

Related Stories

Korea's cultural heritage system scheduled for a makeover

Heritage status of Joseon Dynasty document set to be canceled after stolen property revelation

Priceless Korean Buddhist art gets long overdue welcome home in Seoul exhibit

Late-Joseon signboard to return to Korea from Japan: KHS

Historic book de-listed as a state treasure after it was discovered to be stolen
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)