글로벌 자동차 부품사, 메모리 반도체 확보 위해 한국 집결
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 07:01
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Global auto parts makers camp out in Korea, vying to secure memory chips from Samsung, SK hynix
글로벌 자동차 부품사, 메모리 확보 위해 한국 집결
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
In the industrial corridors surrounding Samsung Electronics’ Pyeongtaek plant and SK hynix’s plant in Icheon, both in Gyeonggi, executives from overseas auto parts makers have quietly gathered in recent weeks, lingering nearby in an unusual show of urgency. Their message has been simple and increasingly insistent: Make chips for cars.
industrial corridors: 산업 단지, 산업 클러스터
urgency: 긴박, 긴급
insistent: 고집하는, 끈질긴
경기 평택 삼성전자 공장과 이천 SK하이닉스 공장 인근 산업단지에는 최근 몇 주 사이 해외 자동차 부품업체 임원들이 조용히 모여들고 있다. 이례적일 만큼 다급한 기류 속에 공장 주변에 머무르며 물밑 접촉을 이어가는 모습이다. 이들의 메시지는 단순하면서도 갈수록 분명해지고 있다. 바로 “자동차용 칩을 만들어 달라”는 것이다.
A shortage of memory chips is starting to be felt in the automotive sector as chipmakers funnel their scarce capacity into lucrative AI- and data-center-driven memory, pushing low-margin automotive chips to the back of the line.
shortage: 부족, 품귀 현상
funnel into: (자원·돈·인력 등을) 한쪽으로 집중 투입하다, 몰아넣다
scarce: 부족한, 희소한
low-margin: 수익성이 낮은
수익성이 좋은 인공지능(AI)·데이터센터용 메모리 생산에 한정된 설비를 집중하면서, 마진이 낮은 자동차용 칩은 후순위로 밀리고 있다. 이에 따라 자동차 업계에서 메모리 반도체 부족 현상이 서서히 감지되기 시작했다.
The supply crunch has already begun to take hold, and should it intensify, it will raise concerns over returning to the nightmare of the Covid-19-era chip shortage, when car production lines around the world ground to a halt for want of a single chip. For now, automakers’ inventories should shield consumers from delivery delays through the first half of the year, but if companies fail to secure sufficient chip supply now, disruptions to end product deliveries could start to emerge in the second half.
supply crunch: 공급난
intensify: 심화하다
inventory: 재고
disruption: 차질, 혼란
공급난은 이미 시작됐다. 상황이 더 악화할 경우, 코로나19 팬데믹 당시 단 하나의 칩이 부족해 전 세계 자동차 생산라인이 멈춰 섰던 악몽이 재연될 수 있다는 우려도 나온다. 다만 완성차 업체의 재고가 상반기까지는 소비자 인도 지연을 어느 정도 막을 것으로 보인다. 그러나 지금 충분한 칩 물량을 확보하지 못할 경우, 하반기부터는 완성차 출고 차질이 현실화할 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.
Korean auto-parts makers such as Hyundai Mobis are already fighting a battle for survival to secure supplies of automotive semiconductors, where prices have jumped by more than 50 percent compared to 2025 levels. “Prices for auto chips have already risen 52 percent from last year, and we expect further rises,” said an executive at one of Korea’s major auto parts manufacturers, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Even at elevated prices, securing volume has become the overriding priority.”
elevated: 높은, 올라간
현대모비스 등 국내 자동차 부품업체들은 차량용 반도체 확보를 위한 생존 경쟁에 돌입했다. 차량용 반도체 가격은 2025년 대비 50% 이상 급등한 상태다. 익명을 요구한 국내 한 주요 자동차 부품업체 임원은 “차량용 반도체 가격이 이미 지난해보다 52% 올랐고, 추가 상승도 예상된다”며 “치솟은 가격에도 당장은 물량 확보가 최우선 과제가 됐다”고 말했다.
Counterpoint Research forecasts that memory prices, after increasing roughly 50 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, will climb by a similar margin again in the first quarter of this year. If those projections hold, that would mean that memory prices will have more than doubled within just six months. S&P Global warned that shortages of automotive dynamic random access memory (DRAM) could push prices up by 70 to 100 percent in 2026 compared to 2025 levels. “We could also see some anecdotal disruption to car production triggered mostly by panic buying however,” the report said. “Indeed the DRAM shelves are currently being emptied and an artificial shortage may occur.”
forecast: 전망하다, 예측하다
anecdotal: 일시적인, 일화성의
trigger: 촉발하다, 계기가 되다
시장조사업체 카운터포인트리서치는 지난해 4분기 이미 약 50% 상승한 메모리 가격이 올해 1분기에 비슷한 폭으로 추가 상승할 것으로 전망했다. 이러한 예측이 현실화될 경우, 메모리 가격은 불과 6개월 만에 두 배 이상 뛴 셈이 된다. S&P는 차량용 D램 부족이 올해 가격을 지난해 대비 70~100%까지 끌어올릴 수 있다고 경고했다. 보고서는 “패닉바잉(공황매수)에 따른 일시적 자동차 생산 차질이 나타날 가능성도 있다”면서 “현재 D램 재고는 빠르게 소진되고 있으며, 인위적 공급 부족 현상이 발생할 수 있다”고 지적했다.
Automakers typically carry about 150 days of inventory, but beyond that buffer lies the real risk, as Samsung and SK hynix are prioritizing highly profitable high bandwidth memory over the relatively inexpensive chips used in vehicles, riding the AI and data center boom.
prioritize: 우선순위에 두다
inexpensive: 저렴한, 가격이 낮은
완성차 업체는 통상 약 150일치 재고를 보유하고 있다. 그러나 이 완충 장치 소진 이후가 진짜 위험 구간이다. 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 AI, 데이터센터 호황에 수익성이 높은 고대역폭메모리(HBM)를 우선 생산하면서, 상대적으로 가격이 낮은 차량용 칩은 후순위로 밀리고 있기 때문이다.
More than 90 percent of the global memory semiconductor market is controlled by just three companies — Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron — with auto chips accounting for some 10 percent of their total production. “Even producing high-priced chips isn’t enough to meet demand right now. Why would we burn valuable factory capacity making cheap chips for cars?” said an engineer handling memory chips at one of Korea’s major chipmakers.
controlled by: ~이/가 장악하다, ~이/가 지배하다
burn: 써버리다, 소모하다
전 세계 메모리 반도체 시장의 90% 이상은 삼성전자, SK하이닉스, 마이크론 등 단 세 곳이 장악하고 있다. 이들 업체 전체 생산량 중 자동차용 반도체 비중은 약 10%에 그친다. 국내 한 주요 반도체 업체 메모리 담당 엔지니어는 “현재는 고가 제품 수요조차 모두 충족하지 못하는 상황”이라며 “수익성이 낮은 차량용 반도체를 만들자고 누가 그 귀한 생산 설비를 써버리겠냐”고 말했다.
EVs are expected to be hit hardest. Barclays estimated that for models such as Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, a sustained rise in memory prices could lift the bill of materials by roughly 1 percent.
estimate: 예측하다, 추산하다
lift: (가격·비용을) 끌어올리다
특히 전기차가 가장 큰 타격을 입을 것으로 예상된다. 영국 투자은행 바클리스는 테슬라의 모델3와 모델Y의 경우 메모리 가격 상승이 지속되면 차량 부품 원가가 약 1%가량 증가할 수 있다고 추산했다.
“After the pandemic, automakers have built inventories of automotive semiconductors sufficient for roughly six months to a year,” said Esther Lim, an auto industry analyst at Samsung Securities. “Memory shortages could begin to affect vehicle production from the second half of 2026, but we do not expect a shock on the scale seen during the pandemic.”
sufficient: 충분한
roughly: 대략
임은영 삼성증권 연구위원은 “팬데믹 이후 완성차 업체들은 약 6개월에서 1년치 차량용 반도체 재고를 확보해왔다”며 “메모리 부족이 차량 생산에 영향을 미치기 시작하는 시점은 2026년 하반기부터일 가능성이 있다”고 말했다. 하지만 그는 “팬데믹 당시와 같은 충격 정도는 아닐 것”이라고 전망했다.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)