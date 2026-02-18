BTS's J-Hope celebrates his birthday by donating 200 million won to children's hospital
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 15:33
J-Hope from BTS has donated 200 million won ($138,000) to the Children’s Hospital at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul, the hospital said on Wednesday.
The singer made the donation on his birthday, Feb. 18. He also gave 200 million won on the same date last year.
Including his 100 million won donation in 2022, J-Hope has given a total of 500 million won to Asan Medical Center.
“I continue to donate because I want to give back to ARMY, who always send me great support,” J-Hope said, referring to BTS’s fandom. “I am grateful to make another meaningful contribution on my birthday this year. I sincerely hope children can overcome their illnesses and continue to pursue their dreams with hope.”
Asan Medical Center reportedly plans to use the funds to improve medical facilities and treatment environments for pediatric and adolescent patients, as well as to support home-based medical care and psychological therapy programs for children with severe illnesses.
BY PARK JONG-SUH
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
