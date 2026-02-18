 SHINee's Taemin to ball out on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Taemin to ball out on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint'

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 16:57
A promotional image for Taemin's appearance on “Amazon Music presents: In the Paint″ [BIG PLANET MADE ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional image for Taemin's appearance on “Amazon Music presents: In the Paint″ [BIG PLANET MADE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Taemin of boy band SHINee will appear in Amazon Music’s global performance series “Amazon Music presents: In the Paint,” becoming the first K-pop artist on the show on Thursday, his agency Big Planet Made Entertainment announced on Wednesday.
 
“In the Paint” is a global performance series produced in partnership with Amazon Music’s NBA postgame programming.
 

Related Article

The series showcases artists performing in a courtside setting inside an NBA arena, where they present live renditions of their songs that are filmed and released as part of Amazon’s NBA-related content.
 
Global artists including Clipse and Nas have previously appeared in the series.
 
Taemin debuted in 2008 as a member of SHINee and began releasing solo music in 2014. He is known for songs such as “Danger” (2014), “Press Your Number” (2016) and “MOVE” (2017).

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Taemin NBA Amazon Music presents: In the Paint

More in K-pop

SHINee's Taemin to ball out on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint'

BTS's J-Hope celebrates his birthday by donating 200 million won to children's hospital

ZeroBaseOne to wrap up 150,000-fan world tour with two encore concerts in Japan

BTS concerts are a homecoming for ARMY. But for some wedding couples, they're a headache.

K-pop stars send Lunar New Year holiday greetings — in pictures

Related Stories

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim selected to promote NBA in Asia Pacific

Boy band Cortis to perform at 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Hwang In-tae is first Korean to referee in the NBA

Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music

Cortis tapped as 'Friends of the NBA' to promote the league across Asia-Pacific region
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)