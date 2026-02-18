SHINee's Taemin to ball out on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint'
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 16:57
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Taemin of boy band SHINee will appear in Amazon Music’s global performance series “Amazon Music presents: In the Paint,” becoming the first K-pop artist on the show on Thursday, his agency Big Planet Made Entertainment announced on Wednesday.
“In the Paint” is a global performance series produced in partnership with Amazon Music’s NBA postgame programming.
The series showcases artists performing in a courtside setting inside an NBA arena, where they present live renditions of their songs that are filmed and released as part of Amazon’s NBA-related content.
Global artists including Clipse and Nas have previously appeared in the series.
Taemin debuted in 2008 as a member of SHINee and began releasing solo music in 2014. He is known for songs such as “Danger” (2014), “Press Your Number” (2016) and “MOVE” (2017).
