 ZeroBaseOne to wrap up 150,000-fan world tour with two encore concerts in Japan
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 15:03
K-pop project boy band ZeroBaseOne [NEWS1]

K-pop boy band ZeroBaseOne will hold encore concerts in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday and Friday as it winds down its world tour and prepares to continue as a five-member group.
 
The shows at K-Arena Yokohama are part of the group’s “Here & Now” tour, which began in Seoul and moved through Bangkok, Saitama, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong. The tour has drawn more than 150,000 fans, according to the group’s agency, WakeOne on Wednesday.  
 

The Yokohama shows will also be broadcast live in Korea at CGV theaters, including locations in Busan, Yongsan, Wangsimni and Yeongdeungpo Times Square. Tickets for the screenings sold out shortly after sales opened, with additional seats also fully booked, according to ZeroBaseOne’s agency WakeOne.
 
Following the Japan concerts, the band will hold encore shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul from March 13 to 15, bringing its world tour to a close.
 
ZeroBaseOne, formed through local music cable channel Mnet's audition show "Boys Planet," debuted in July 2023 as a project group.
  
A poster for the upcoming encore concerts of ZeroBaseOne [WAKEONE]

Initially launched as a two-and-a-half-year project, the group was expected to wind down activities in January 2026. However, all nine members agreed last December to extend activities by two months for a February album release and the encore concert in Seoul in March.
 
The band announced on Thursday that it will continue activities as a five-member group, with members Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae and Park Gun-wook deciding to continue working together as ZeroBaseOne.
 
Four other members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Yu-jin — have terminated their project contracts and will prepare for new individual activities, agency WakeOne said.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
