 'The King's Warden' defends box-office lead, breaks 4 million viewers
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 17:18
Still from historical film ″The King's Warden″ [SHOWBOX]

The historical drama “The King’s Warden” has drawn more than 4 million moviegoers, its distributor Showbox said Wednesday, becoming the first film this year to reach the mark.
 
The film, which opened Feb. 4, has led the domestic box office for six consecutive days, according to Showbox. It broke even earlier this week when ticket sales surpassed 3 million.
 

Directed by Chang Hang-jun, the film reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do, played by Yoo Hai-jin, and the young, deposed King Danjong (r. 1452-1455), played by Park Ji-hoon, during the latter's exile in the village.
 
The story centers on the evolving relationship and mutual growth between Heung-do and the exiled king. Alongside Park and Yoo, the cast includes actors Yoo Ji-tae and Jeon Mi-do.  
 
Poster for the film ″The King's Warden″ [SHOWBOX]

“The King’s Warden” notably recorded 537,000 viewers on the day before the Lunar New Year holiday, setting a new record for the highest single-day audience during the Lunar New Year holiday period since the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Lead actor Park reportedly lost 15 kilograms (33 pounds) and endured shoots without even drinking water to lend the film authenticity.  

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
