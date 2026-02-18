 No long holiday, no travel, no 'tteokguk': North Korea's very different Lunar New Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

No long holiday, no travel, no 'tteokguk': North Korea's very different Lunar New Year

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 13:02
North Korean students are seen during a Lunar New Year celebration in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central Television on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

North Korean students are seen during a Lunar New Year celebration in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central Television on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

 
Lunar New Year is also an important traditional holiday in North Korea, but the way it is observed, shaped by political anniversaries, chronic economic hardship and restrictions on movement, offers a revealing contrast with how the same holiday unfolds in the South.
 
Lunar New Year, or Seollal, marked as the first day of the first month on the lunar calendar, is one of the most prominent traditional holidays in North Korea.
 

Related Article

 
Unlike in the South, where the days before and after the holiday are designated as public holidays to create a long weekend, North Korea observes only the day of Seollal itself as an official holiday. However, this year, the country has a three-day break from Monday to Wednesday.
 
This is because Day of the Shining Star, the Feb. 16 birthday of late regime leader Kim Jong-il — which the North Korean authorities define as one of the nation’s biggest holidays — falls between Sunday and Seollal Tuesday.
 
Observers in South Korea say that after holding large-scale celebrations for Day of the Shining Star and Seollal, North Korea may convene its Nineth Party Congress — the first since January 2021, five years ago — to sustain the festive atmosphere.
 
Traditional holidays in North Korea disappeared after the Korean War as they were denounced as feudal remnants or outdated relics. They were restored in the 1970s as part of efforts to promote homeland visits by overseas Koreans, including by the pro-North Korean General Association of Korean Residents in Japan.
 
A performance is being held to mark former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's birthday on Feb. 16, in this photo released by the state-run Rodong Sinmun. [YONHAP]

A performance is being held to mark former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's birthday on Feb. 16, in this photo released by the state-run Rodong Sinmun. [YONHAP]

 
Unlike South Korea, where only Seollal and the Chuseok harvest festival are public holidays, North Korea also designates other traditional holidays as public holidays, including Daeboreum — the first full moon of the lunar year on Jan. 15 of the lunar calendar — and Cheongmyeong, which falls around April 5 on the solar calendar.
 
The scene on the morning of Seollal in North Korea is similar to that in South Korea, according to defectors, with families performing ancestral rites, visiting relatives and elders in the neighborhood to offer New Year’s bows and exchanging well wishes.
 
In particular, due to the patriarchal social atmosphere, women in North Korea — who take on most of the holiday preparations — experience stress similar to that of women in South Korea.
 
However, as North Korean society continues to suffer chronic economic hardship, there are accounts that the custom of eating tteokguk (rice cake soup) to mark Seollal is gradually disappearing.
 
Some defectors say that in households facing financial difficulties, families often eat onban (warm rice with broth poured over it) or prepare holiday dishes using readily available ingredients, depending on the season and local conditions.
 
North Korean officials are seen during a ceremony to award delegates to the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Feb. 17, in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean officials are seen during a ceremony to award delegates to the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Feb. 17, in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

 
Some members of the privileged class in Pyongyang are said to enjoy special dishes at well-known restaurants. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central Television has promoted scenes of busy, famous restaurants in Pyongyang during various holidays, advertising offerings such as bulgogi, naengmyeon (cold noodles), makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and nokdu jijim (mung bean pancakes).
 
The biggest difference in how Seollal is observed between the two Koreas is the absence in the North of the tradition of returning to one’s hometown, as residents do not have the freedom to relocate.
 
As a result, many people spend the holiday enjoying traditional games with nearby neighbors, such as kite flying, spinning tops, seesaw jumping and jegichagi (shuttlecock kicking).
 
“Right after I arrived in South Korea, I noticed how different it was to send gifts to your close colleagues for the holiday and travel to your hometown to meet relatives,” said a female defector who asked to remain anonymous, describing the similarities and differences in how the holiday is observed in the two Koreas.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Lunar New Years Seollal holidays celebration

More in North Korea

No long holiday, no travel, no 'tteokguk': North Korea's very different Lunar New Year

North completes 50,000-unit housing construction project in Pyongyang: KCNA

North Korea opens street for families of soldiers killed in Russia-Ukraine war

North's Kim expresses desire to strengthen ties with Serbia in letter to president

Chinese ambassador to North visits tourism zone for Lunar New Year

Related Stories

Gov't to offer discounts to boost spending ahead of Seollal

Overseas Korean Cultural Centers hold events to celebrate Lunar New Year

Crowded market

Major highways remain congested on Lunar New Year; traffic expected to ease in evening

Highways congested nationwide on Lunar New Year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)