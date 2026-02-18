South to seek to reinstate 2018 inter-Korean military pact

South Korea will seek to reinstate a no-fly zone over the border with North Korea under the suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at easing tensions, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Wednesday.Chung disclosed the plan at a press briefing after expressing regret earlier this month over drones sent into North Korea by South Korean civilians, which the North denounced as a violation of its sovereignty.“In cooperation with our military authorities, [the government] will pre-emptively review and seek to reinstate the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military pact, including the designation of a no-fly zone,” Chung said.According to the minister, the action is aimed at preventing any unintended military clash and building trust between the two militaries.The no-fly zone under the 2018 pact prohibits the operation of planes and drones within 15 kilometers (9 miles) of the demilitarized zone in eastern areas and 10 kilometers in western parts.The pact was signed while former President Moon Jae-in was in office. Its goal was to curb hostility along the border and between the militaries, but Pyongyang and Seoul suspended it between 2023 and 2024 amid rising tensions.The plan was announced days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, again demanded South Korea come up with steps to prevent a recurrence of drone incursions, which the North claimed took place in September last year and on Jan. 4.Chung had earlier expressed regret over the drone incursions and Kim called Chung's message “sensible behavior” last week.The ministry on Wednesday said the government also plans to strengthen penalties for those who fly unauthorized drones in the no-fly zone and revise the law on inter-Korean relations to ban acts that escalate inter-Korean military tensions.He again expressed “deep regret” over the drone incursions that occurred under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration — a step apparently aimed at appeasing the North Korean regime ahead of a key ruling party congress, during which major policy lines are expected to be outlined.The minister said the announced plans were discussed at a recent meeting of security-related ministers and represent the official stance of the Lee Jae Myung administration.Yonhap