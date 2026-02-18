Bird study in wake of Jeju Air crash focused on species not linked to tragedy
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 14:31 Updated: 18 Feb. 2026, 14:53
A study of birds around Muan International Airport conducted in the wake of the Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29, 2024, that claimed 179 lives focused on a different species from the one linked to the tragedy.
The report by the Korea Institute of Environmental Ecology, commissioned by the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, analyzed the Eastern spot-billed duck, not the Baikal teal — a migratory winter bird whose blood investigators found in the engine after the crash, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.
Researchers carried out the study for about four months starting in late March of last year. By then, most Baikal teals had left Korea for breeding grounds in Siberia.
Instead, the research team captured 10 Eastern spot-billed ducks, fit them with tracking devices and analyzed their flight paths and activity patterns.
The two species differ in size and behavior. Eastern spot-billed ducks are active during the day. They grow to about 60 centimeters (23 inches) and weigh roughly 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds). Baikal teals are smaller and nocturnal, measuring about 40 centimeters and weighing around half a kilogram. They also fly faster, according to reports.
The report is among the more than 10,000 pages of investigative materials secured for review by the special investigation unit under the National Office of Investigation of the Korean National Police Agency.
Police plan to look into issues with airport facilities, such as the localizer system that the plane struck at the end of the runway, and whether authorities properly handled the investigation into the cause of the crash.
The special investigation unit also met with a bereaved families’ association on Feb. 11 and set a goal of producing results within 90 days.
Investigators have booked 45 people on charges of occupational negligence resulting in death or injury and are reviewing whether to apply charges under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
“We are reviewing all necessary materials,” an official from the special investigation unit told Yonhap. “Because the investigation is ongoing, it is difficult to explain specific details."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK JONG-SUH [[email protected]]
