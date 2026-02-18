Lee watches Jang Hang-jun's 'The King's Warden' on Lunar New Year

President Lee Jae Myung watched the historical drama "The King's Warden" on the Lunar New Year holiday Tuesday with first lady Kim Hea Kyung, his office said.Shortly before the screening, Lee wrote on the social platform X, "The power of Korean culture! I came to watch a movie. Which one? That's a secret for now." The Blue House later disclosed the title.Directed by Jang Hang-jun, the film portrays the final period of deposed King Danjong's life during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which he spent in exile in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, together with a village chief and local residents.Starring established actors Park Ji-hoon, Yoo Hae-jin and Yoo Ji-tae, as well as Jeon Mi-do, the film surpassed 3 million admissions as of that day, becoming the first release this year to reach the milestone.Yonhap