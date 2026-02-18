 Naju asks police to investigate bread embedded with fish hooks at pet park
Naju asks police to investigate bread embedded with fish hooks at pet park

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 19:02
Bread embedded with fish hooks sits on the ground at a pet park in Naju, South Jeolla, on Feb. 14. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Authorities have asked police to investigate a person caught on CCTV footage scattering bread embedded with fish hooks in a pet park in Naju, South Jeolla, the city said Wednesday.
 
City officials submitted the footage to police on Monday after obtaining it during an on-site inspection.
  

The video, recorded around 6:50 a.m. Saturday near the pet park, where dogs can run around without a leash, shows an unidentified person arriving on a motorcycle, getting off and tossing a plastic bag toward the grounds. The individual then appears to remove a small object from the bag — small enough to hold in one hand — and throw it in the same direction two or three times.
 
At about 11 a.m. Saturday, city officials received a report that bread containing fish hooks had been found inside the park, which opened Feb. 1 for a one-month trial run.
 
Officials found three pieces of bread containing sharp fish hooks in a trash can inside the park during an inspection. After further checks, they found two additional pieces of bread with fish hooks in a nearby area.
 
Heavy fog that morning obscured the motorcycle’s license plate and the suspect’s features, making identification difficult.
 
But city officials believe the individual threw the bread into the park and have asked police to analyze the video and conduct an investigation.
 
The park currently allows entry only to residents who have registered their pets with the local government, and visitors must scan a QR code at the entrance.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
