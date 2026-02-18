 Police charge man over breaking into home, injuring resident during holiday
Police charge man over breaking into home, injuring resident during holiday

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 17:56
A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a multiunit home in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, during the Lunar New Year holiday, where he injured a resident with a weapon and before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Gwanak Police Station said it charged the suspect with robbery resulting in injury and sought a detention warrant.
 

The suspect allegedly trespassed into the building at about 4:03 p.m. on Monday and tried to steal some items. When he encountered a brother and sister inside the home, he threatened them with a weapon, injured the brother and fled. The victim sustained minor injuries.
 
“A man wearing a hat and mask and dressed in black came in with a knife, threatened us and ran away,” the sister told police.
 
Police tracked the suspect using nearby security camera footage and arrested him at about 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court will hold a warrant review hearing for the suspect later on Wednesday. Police are investigating the exact motive and circumstances of the crime.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK JONG-SUH [[email protected]]
