SUV crashes into parked cars in Busan after driver presses accelerator instead of brake

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 19:08
A person crashed their vehicle into seven parked cars at an apartment parking lot in Yeongdo District, Busan, on Wednesday, the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The accident occurred at an outdoor parking lot of an apartment complex in Yeongdo's Namhang-dong at around 9 a.m., according to the Busan Yeongdo Police Precinct.
An SUV driven by the individual struck seven other vehicles in succession before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported, as there were no occupants inside the parked cars.
Police determined that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
During questioning, the driver stated that they had mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident but believe it was caused by the driver's inexperience.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
