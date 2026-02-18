 SUV crashes into parked cars in Busan after driver presses accelerator instead of brake
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 19:08
Vehicles are seen in disarray after an accident at an outdoor parking lot of an apartment complex in Namhang-dong, Yeongdo District, Busan, on Feb. 18. [BUSAN YEONGDO POLICE PRECINCT]

A person crashed their vehicle into seven parked cars at an apartment parking lot in Yeongdo District, Busan, on Wednesday, the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday.
 
The accident occurred at an outdoor parking lot of an apartment complex in Yeongdo's Namhang-dong at around 9 a.m., according to the Busan Yeongdo Police Precinct.
 

An SUV driven by the individual struck seven other vehicles in succession before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported, as there were no occupants inside the parked cars.
 
Police determined that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. 
 
During questioning, the driver stated that they had mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident but believe it was caused by the driver's inexperience.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
