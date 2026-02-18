 Got chewed out
Got chewed out

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 20:30
PARK YONG-SEOK

The Lunar New Year holiday is traditionally a time when politicians from all parties return to their local constituencies to gauge public sentiment. This year, however, the atmosphere has been far from welcoming. With ongoing political standoffs between the ruling party and the opposition, the rise of ultra-right factions within the opposition and internal skirmishes within the ruling party itself, the prevailing public mood is best described as “generally fed up with politics.”


