Korea brushes Sweden aside in women's curling, slides toward semifinals

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 19:55
Seol Ye-eun of Korea, center, delivers a stone between teammates Kim Min-ji, left, and Kim Su-ji during the team's round-robin match against Sweden in the women's curling tournament at the Winter Olympics at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2026. [YONHAP]

Korea blew out Sweden to close in on a spot in the semifinals of the women's curling tournament at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
 
Gim Eun-ji's Korea handily beat Anna Hasselborg's Sweden 8-3 at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo northeast of Milan.
 

Korea improved to 5-3 while Sweden, who had already clinched a semifinal berth, dropped to 6-2.
 
Korea will close out its round-robin play against Canada on Thursday with a chance to join the top four teams headed to the semifinals.
 
Against Sweden, Korea set the early tone with three points in the opening end, courtesy of Gim's promotion takeout. After earning another point in the second end, Korea scored two points each in the third and the fourth ends to blow the match wide open at 8-0.
 
Sweden got a point in each of the next three ends but conceded its defeat after the seventh end.

