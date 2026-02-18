 Korean bobsleigh teams finish outside top 10 in 2-man race
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korean bobsleigh teams finish outside top 10 in 2-man race

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 13:03
Kim Jin-su and Kim Hyeong-geun of Korea compete in the third run of the two-man bobsleigh competition at the Winter Olympics at the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortain d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

Kim Jin-su and Kim Hyeong-geun of Korea compete in the third run of the two-man bobsleigh competition at the Winter Olympics at the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortain d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Both Korean teams competing in the two-man bobsleigh at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics finished outside the top 10 on Tuesday.
 
Pilot Kim Jin-su and brakeman Kim Hyeong-geun finished in 13th place with a time of 3:43.60 after four runs at the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. They were 3.9 seconds behind the gold medal duo of Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer of Germany, who finished with 3:39.70.
 

Related Article

The Korean duo sat in 12th place after the first two runs on Monday with a time of 1:51.69, and they posted times of 55.90 and 56.01 seconds in their final two runs.
 
Pilot Suk Young-jin and brakeman Chae Byung-do ended in 19th place with a time of 3:44.61. They were in 19th place at the halfway mark with a time of 1:52.50 and ended up in the same spot after going 56.03 seconds and then 56.08 seconds in their final two runs.
 
Both Korean pilots will participate in the four-man race starting Saturday.
 
Germany swept the podium, as Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller finished second at 3:41.04 and Adam Ammour and Alexander Schaller ended in third place at 3:41.52.

Yonhap
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics Korea bobsleigh

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Ami Nakai not aiming for medal but still leads Japanese charge at Olympics

Russian shows solidarity with Ukraine by carrying country's placard at Winter Games' opening ceremony

Korea falls to Switzerland 7-5 in women's curling

Norway's Frostad wins big air gold in 'one of the greatest events ever' at Winter Olympics

Women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic event postponed due to snow

Related Stories

Teenage athletes deliver gold, bronze for Korea at Winter Olympics

Korean hospitality house opens for Winter Olympics in Milan

Korea lose to Sweden to begin mixed doubles curling

Korean member Kim Jae-youl elected to IOC Executive Board

Veteran speed skater trusting his work ahead of 4th Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)