Russian shows solidarity with Ukraine by carrying country's placard at Winter Games' opening ceremony

Anastasia Kucherova, a Russian living in Milan, voiced her opposition to Russia's war against Ukraine with a highly symbolic, if at first anonymous, act: carrying the Ukraine team's placard during the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.Kucherova was swathed in a long, hooded silver puffer coat, her eyes covered with dark glasses — like all the other placard bearers for the 92 nations competing in the Olympics. The Ukraine sign was illuminated so the crowd could read it.At first, the country assignments were going to be random, but later the choreographer asked if the volunteers had preferences, and Kucherova chose Ukraine.Kucherova, an architect who has been living in Milan for 14 years, was unrecognizable, and her nationality was not announced to the public when she led the five Ukrainian athletes competing in Milan into San Siro stadium to resounding cheers.She first revealed her role to her 879 Instagram followers and then in an interview with The Associated Press."When you walk by the side of these people, you realize they have every human right to feel hatred toward any Russian,'' she told the AP on Monday. "Still, I think it's important to do even a small action to show them that maybe not all the people are thinking the same way."For Kucherova, speaking about her small act of resistance on the second anniversary of the death in custody of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is a way of reminding the world that the war continues, even as life elsewhere goes on."Ukrainians don't have any possibility to avoid these thoughts or to ignore the existence of war. So it is their reality. They keep loving each other, getting married or doing sports, coming to the Olympics. But all of this is happening (against) a devastating background."Without being told that Kucherova was Russian, the athletes immediately recognized her origins and addressed her in Russian.That was a sign for Kucherova of "some profound connection" between Russians and Ukrainians "that obviously could live on if not for the war."The Milan delegation was led by flag bearer Yelyzaveta Sydorko, a short track speed skater, and included figure skater Kyrylo Marsak. Both athletes have fathers who are fighting on the front lines in a war that is nearing its fourth anniversary."There is literally no word you can say that can undo the harm that these people have already suffered, and there is no word that can come in close to forgiveness,'' said Kucherova.Right before walking into the stadium, "I turned around — I didn't know what to say to them — but I just said that the entire stadium is going to give them the standing ovation.'' The Ukrainians appeared skeptical, she said.When the cheers came, Kucherova said it felt like the entire stadium was "recognizing their independence, recognizing their will for freedom, their courage in making it all the way to the Olympics."She cried, silently, behind her glasses.Kucherova hasn't visited Russia since 2018, but understands that she is taking a risk by defying the regime."I have to be worried about this, and I'm supposed to be scared about this. And I cannot guarantee that me speaking out will not harm any people I know,'' she said. "But what I think is that if I, living in a democratic country and enjoying all the freedoms, if I am scared, this means that the regime has won."Kucherova held the sign for another delegation, Denmark, which also received a rousing ovation for that nation's resistance to U.S. threats to take over Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory."Yes, this is a coincidence, but I pondered over it," Kucherova said.