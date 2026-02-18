 Women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic event postponed due to snow
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic event postponed due to snow

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 13:04
Snow falls, postponing the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

Snow falls, postponing the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 17. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to heavy snow in northern Italy.
 
The final had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Milan. The event's organizers will determine the new schedule for the final, with Korea's Yu Seung-eun in contention, following a meeting set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
Yu, who won the bronze medal in the women's big air last week, will try to become the first Korean snowboarder to win multiple medals at a single Winter Olympics.
 
The qualification stage for the women's slopestyle had earlier been moved up from Monday to Sunday due to the forecast of heavy snowfall. Yu finished third in the qualification, with the top 12 athletes progressing to the final.
 
The qualification scores will not carry over to the final, where the boarders will each perform three runs and the best of the three scores will be their final score.
 
In the slopestyle, boarders perform a series of tricks coming down a course featuring obstacles such as rails and jumps. They are evaluated on originality, amplitude and quality of their moves.
 
Judges hand out “section” scores for technical tricks and “composition” scores for the overall flow of the performance.

Yonhap
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics snowboard Korea

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Ami Nakai not aiming for medal but still leads Japanese charge at Olympics

Russian shows solidarity with Ukraine by carrying country's placard at Winter Games' opening ceremony

Korea falls to Switzerland 7-5 in women's curling

Norway's Frostad wins big air gold in 'one of the greatest events ever' at Winter Olympics

Women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic event postponed due to snow

Related Stories

Teenage athletes deliver gold, bronze for Korea at Winter Olympics

Korean hospitality house opens for Winter Olympics in Milan

Korea lose to Sweden to begin mixed doubles curling

Korean member Kim Jae-youl elected to IOC Executive Board

Veteran speed skater trusting his work ahead of 4th Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)