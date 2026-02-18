Women's snowboard slopestyle Olympic event postponed due to snow

The women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to heavy snow in northern Italy.The final had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Milan. The event's organizers will determine the new schedule for the final, with Korea's Yu Seung-eun in contention, following a meeting set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.Yu, who won the bronze medal in the women's big air last week, will try to become the first Korean snowboarder to win multiple medals at a single Winter Olympics.The qualification stage for the women's slopestyle had earlier been moved up from Monday to Sunday due to the forecast of heavy snowfall. Yu finished third in the qualification, with the top 12 athletes progressing to the final.The qualification scores will not carry over to the final, where the boarders will each perform three runs and the best of the three scores will be their final score.In the slopestyle, boarders perform a series of tricks coming down a course featuring obstacles such as rails and jumps. They are evaluated on originality, amplitude and quality of their moves.Judges hand out “section” scores for technical tricks and “composition” scores for the overall flow of the performance.Yonhap