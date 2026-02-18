 Industry minister vows support for Czech Republic's Korea-led nuclear plant project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Industry minister vows support for Czech Republic's Korea-led nuclear plant project

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 18:12
Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, left, shakes hands with Kim Jung-kwan, the Korean minister of trade, industry and resources, during a meeting in Prague on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, left, shakes hands with Kim Jung-kwan, the Korean minister of trade, industry and resources, during a meeting in Prague on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's industry minister reaffirmed Seoul's support for the smooth completion of a Korea-led nuclear power plant construction project in the Czech Republic as he congratulated the new prime minister of the European country, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said on Wednesday.
 
Kim Jung-kwan, the minister of trade, industry and resources, delivered such a commitment to Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, during a meeting in Prague on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
“We will provide utmost support for the successful construction of the Dukovany power plant,” Kim said while delivering a handwritten letter from President Lee Jae Myung, according to the ministry.
 
Kim also met with his Czech counterpart, Karel Havlicek, and agreed to establish a minister-level consultation body to support the completion of the project.
 
A Korean consortium, led by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the Czech government, finalized the estimated $18 billion nuclear power plant deal in June 2025.
 
The former administration of the Czech Republic had agreed to first negotiate with Korea for a follow-up project to build two additional nuclear reactors in Temelin.

Yonhap
tags Czech Republic Korea nuclear plant project

More in World

Japan sees first decline in visitor numbers in four years amid tensions with China

Industry minister vows support for Czech Republic's Korea-led nuclear plant project

Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board

Shooter targeted family members at deadly Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say

Late Rev. Jesse Jackson helped push term 'African American' for cultural identity

Related Stories

$18B Czech nuclear project a windfall for Korean economy facing headwinds

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power submits bid for Czech reactor

All you need to know about Korea’s biggest nuclear power deal with the Czech Republic

Korea eyes further nuclear reactor deals in Netherlands, Poland

France appeals Czech selection of Korea for nuclear project as failed bidders impede deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)