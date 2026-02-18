Industry minister vows support for Czech Republic's Korea-led nuclear plant project

Korea's industry minister reaffirmed Seoul's support for the smooth completion of a Korea-led nuclear power plant construction project in the Czech Republic as he congratulated the new prime minister of the European country, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said on Wednesday.Kim Jung-kwan, the minister of trade, industry and resources, delivered such a commitment to Andrej Babis, the newly appointed prime minister of the Czech Republic, during a meeting in Prague on Monday.“We will provide utmost support for the successful construction of the Dukovany power plant,” Kim said while delivering a handwritten letter from President Lee Jae Myung, according to the ministry.Kim also met with his Czech counterpart, Karel Havlicek, and agreed to establish a minister-level consultation body to support the completion of the project.A Korean consortium, led by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the Czech government, finalized the estimated $18 billion nuclear power plant deal in June 2025.The former administration of the Czech Republic had agreed to first negotiate with Korea for a follow-up project to build two additional nuclear reactors in Temelin.Yonhap