 Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board

Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 17:58
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, holds the charter during a signing ceremony on his Board of Peace initiative at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, holds the charter during a signing ceremony on his Board of Peace initiative at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korea will attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace, launched under the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, as an observer, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
 
Former Korean Ambassador to Egypt Kim Yong-hyun will attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, scheduled to take place in Washington on Thursday, as Korea's representative.
 

Related Article

 
“Korea is still reviewing whether to join the Board of Peace and will attend the meeting as a nonmember observer,” said a Foreign Ministry official. “Kim will participate as a special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”
 
In addition to Korea, Japan, Italy, Romania, Greece and Cyprus will also attend the meeting as observers.
 
The United States invited about 60 countries to participate in the Gaza peace committee. Around 20 countries, including Hungary, have decided to join, but major U.S. allies such as Britain and France have said they will not participate, citing concerns that the initiative could undermine the existing international order. Many countries, such as Japan, are still reviewing whether to take part.
 
The Board of Peace was formally launched at a charter-signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. Trump had previously described the body as one that could potentially replace the United Nations, and the initiative has now taken shape as an international organization.
 
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, front left, U.S. President Donald Trump, front center, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, front right, take part in a charter announcement for Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, front left, U.S. President Donald Trump, front center, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, front right, take part in a charter announcement for Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Most of the countries that attended the signing ceremony were from the Middle East and South America, and none of the leaders of the United States’ traditional Western European allies were present.
 
Though Trump had previously described the Board of Peace as one that could potentially replace the United Nations, he then said on Jan. 22 that the body would work “in conjunction” with the UN rather than replace it.
 
The initiative has now taken shape as an international organization.
 
“There's tremendous potential with the United Nations, and I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here [...] could be something very, very unique for the world,” Trump said at the ceremony.
 
“The first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes,” he said, adding the board would be “very successful.” 
 
“We can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza.”
 
The Korean government said it will review whether to join the board, taking into account various factors, including the body’s potential contribution to peace and stability and Korea’s possible role.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Korea Board of Peace Donald Trump Gaza observer

More in World

Japan sees first decline in visitor numbers in four years amid tensions with China

Industry minister vows support for Czech Republic's Korea-led nuclear plant project

Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board

Shooter targeted family members at deadly Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say

Late Rev. Jesse Jackson helped push term 'African American' for cultural identity

Related Stories

Korea confirms invitation to Trump's 'Peace Board' for Gaza

Trump may have 'ended seven wars,' but Nobel odds remain low, say online betting sites

Gazans stunned, outraged by Trump's resettlement proposal

The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

Seoul welcomes Gaza hostage release, praises Trump's role
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)