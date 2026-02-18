Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 17:58
Korea will attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace, launched under the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, as an observer, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
Former Korean Ambassador to Egypt Kim Yong-hyun will attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, scheduled to take place in Washington on Thursday, as Korea's representative.
“Korea is still reviewing whether to join the Board of Peace and will attend the meeting as a nonmember observer,” said a Foreign Ministry official. “Kim will participate as a special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”
In addition to Korea, Japan, Italy, Romania, Greece and Cyprus will also attend the meeting as observers.
The United States invited about 60 countries to participate in the Gaza peace committee. Around 20 countries, including Hungary, have decided to join, but major U.S. allies such as Britain and France have said they will not participate, citing concerns that the initiative could undermine the existing international order. Many countries, such as Japan, are still reviewing whether to take part.
The Board of Peace was formally launched at a charter-signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22. Trump had previously described the body as one that could potentially replace the United Nations, and the initiative has now taken shape as an international organization.
Most of the countries that attended the signing ceremony were from the Middle East and South America, and none of the leaders of the United States’ traditional Western European allies were present.
Though Trump had previously described the Board of Peace as one that could potentially replace the United Nations, he then said on Jan. 22 that the body would work “in conjunction” with the UN rather than replace it.
The initiative has now taken shape as an international organization.
“There's tremendous potential with the United Nations, and I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here [...] could be something very, very unique for the world,” Trump said at the ceremony.
“The first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes,” he said, adding the board would be “very successful.”
“We can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza.”
The Korean government said it will review whether to join the board, taking into account various factors, including the body’s potential contribution to peace and stability and Korea’s possible role.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
