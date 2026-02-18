 Police arrest man with shotgun who ran toward the U.S. Capitol building
Published: 18 Feb. 2026, 13:46
Police gather at a scene outside the U.S. Capitol, where a man was arrested with what the police said appeared to be a gun in Washington on Feb. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

Police gather at a scene outside the U.S. Capitol, where a man was arrested with what the police said appeared to be a gun in Washington on Feb. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Capitol Police in Washington arrested a man on Tuesday after he, armed with a shotgun, ran from his vehicle toward the west side of the Capitol building.
 
Capital Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man, identified as Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, was arrested after he parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol, got out with a shotgun and ran “several hundred yards” toward the building before officers intercepted him and ordered him to put down the firearm and get on the ground.
 

Speaking at a press conference following the arrest, Sullivan said Camacho was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and had a Kevlar helmet and gas mask in the vehicle. The shotgun was loaded, and he had additional rounds on him, the chief said.
 
Sullivan said the motive was under investigation, including whether members of Congress were the target. Congress is not in session.
 
Sullivan said the department has video footage but asked the public for any footage they might have of the incident.
 
“Who knows what would have happened if we [didn't] have officers standing here?” the chief said, adding that the department had run active shooter drills in almost the identical spot in recent months.
 
A shotgun lies on the ground after the arrest of a man who, the U.S. Capitol police says, ran with a loaded shotgun toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 17. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Sullivan said Camacho was not known to authorities and described him as not being from the area. The chief said the vehicle was not registered to the suspect, who has multiple addresses. Camacho is being held for unlawful activities and carrying a rifle without a license, an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition, the Capitol Police said in a press release.
 
There have been incidents at the Capitol in recent years, including a Capitol Police arrest in 2023, when an Atlanta man armed with a rifle was spotted in a park near the Senate.
 
Tuesday's arrest comes one week before U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before Congress. Sullivan said the incident does not change the agency's plans. “We take the State of the Union very, very seriously,” he said.
 
Crime in Washington is down considerably so far in 2026 from 2025, when there was a huge drop-off from the previous year. Trump declared an emergency in the city last August to battle crime, leading to the deployment of more than 2,000 National Guard members, as well as thousands of federal law enforcement officers and agents.
 
The officers and agents are still throughout the city. Last week, a Washington man was killed in an encounter with U.S. Marshals Service members. Authorities said the marshals were responding to a call about a person threatening to kidnap and hurt someone while holding a gun. Washington activists have asked for more transparency in that incident, which is under investigation by the city's police.

