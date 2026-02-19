 Samsung C&T to invest up to 9.4 trillion won in future growth sectors through 2028
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 14:57
The Samsung logo is seen at Samsung C&T's construction and engineering division's office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 18, 2017. [YONHAP]

Samsung C&T, the construction and trading arm of Samsung Group, said Thursday it plans to invest up to 9.4 trillion won ($6.47 billion) in future growth sectors through 2028 while also strengthening shareholder returns.
 
In a regulatory filing on its investment plan and shareholder return policy through 2028, the company said it will invest between 6.5 trillion and 7.5 trillion won in energy, bio and other promising sectors.
 

In addition, the company will invest between 1.4 trillion and 1.9 trillion won over the same period to enhance the competitiveness of its existing businesses.
 
In the energy sector, investments will focus on renewable energy projects, such as overseas solar power and battery energy storage systems.
 
In the bio sector, Samsung C&T plans to expand investments in group affiliates, such as Samsung Biologics, targeting new infrastructure investments in contract development and manufacturing organization operations.
 
As part of its dividend policy, the company said it will raise its minimum annual dividend by 25 percent to 2,500 won per share from the current 2,000 won, and added that it will pursue future growth investments and shareholder returns based on a stable financial structure.
 

Yonhap
tags Samsung C&T investment economy finance

