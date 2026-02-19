Samsung Electronics average salary up 20 percent in 2025

The average annual salary of employees at Samsung Electronics is estimated to have jumped nearly 20 percent last year since 2024 amid an AI boom, a report showed Thursday, with the total number of workers falling slightly.According to a report released by the Korea CXO Institute, the average annual salary of Samsung Electronics employees, excluding registered executives, was estimated at around 155 million won ($106,000), up 19.2 percent from 130 million won in 2024.The findings were based on an analysis of the firm's workforce expenses and the number of employees enrolled in the national pension program, the industry tracker said.The Korean tech giant, meanwhile, appears to have reduced the recruitment of new workers last year, as the total number of employees enrolled in the national pension program came to 124,996, down 0.5 percent from 2024."Last year, some global tech companies reduced employment despite strong earnings amid the AI boom," the institute said in its report."Major conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, may see slower employment growth regardless of improvements in their earnings," it added.Yonhap