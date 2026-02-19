Un-real estate prices

A pedestrian walks past home sale notices posted outside a real estate agency in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19.According to the Korea Real Estate Board’s January nationwide housing price trends report released the same day, home sale prices in Seoul rose 0.91 percent from the previous month. The rate of increase, which had slightly narrowed by 0.42 percentage points to 0.77 percent in November 2025 due to government measures to stabilize the real estate market announced during the prior month, edged up to 0.8 percent in December 2025 and extended its upward trend for a second consecutive month.