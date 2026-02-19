Buy-side circuit breaker activated on Kosdaq after sharp surge on Thursday
Published: 19 Feb. 2026, 11:28
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A buy-side circuit breaker was triggered on the Kosdaq market on Thursday after a sharp surge in demand, temporarily suspending the effectiveness of program buy orders.
Buying orders were put on hold by the curb, known as a sidecar in Korea, for five minutes at around 10:41 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.
The Kosdaq 150 futures price was trading at 2,027.20 when the sidecar was triggered, up 6.31 percent from the previous session. At the same time, the Kosdaq 150 spot index was up 6.27 percent.
A sidecar comes into effect when the Kosdaq 150 futures price rises by at least 6 percent from the reference price and the Kosdaq 150 index rises by at least 3 percent from the previous trading day’s closing level, with both conditions persisting simultaneously for one minute.
Foreign and institutional investors snapped up shares in the Kosdaq market, pushing the benchmark higher.
